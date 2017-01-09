DIGICEL ‘S #GETGIFTED PROMOTION CONTINUES!

Tuesday January 3rd 2017: The Valley, Anguilla: – Digicel has been giving the best gifts this season in their Christmas promotion entitled, #GetGifted.

Through the #GetGifted campaign, customers in Anguilla have received entry into Digicel’s #GetGifted promotion each time they top up, pay their bill in full and on time, activate a prepaid plan, signup for a new service or purchase a new handset.

The 12 Days of Christmas element of the promotion has seen up to 5 winners and will see a total of 12 customers winning 12 accumulating prizes by the end of the entire promotion.

The first lucky customer Lucette Davis won one Bluetooth Headset, the second lucky customer Ms. Lilian y Reyes Mena won a Bluetooth headset and a portable power bank. third lucky customer Mrs. Sharon Richardson won a Bluetooth headset, portable power bank and a deep fryer, fourth lucky customer Mr. Johna Nelson won a Bluetooth headset, portable power bank, deep fryer and a Bed in Bag, Digicel’s Fifth lucky customer Ms. Edwina Carty won Bluetooth headset, portable power bank, Deep Fryer, Bed in a bag and a Fitbit Wristband.

Digicel’s Marketing Executive, Ms. Roxanne Webster commented, “As the GET GIFTED promotion continues the prizes are getting bigger in size and value! At Digicel, we are generally happy to reward our customers and give back to the community because we know that our customers are always happy to receive, valuable prizes from the most valued company Digicel! We have taken Christmas from ‘BLAH’ to ‘AHH’ by giving our customers exactly what they want and we will continue to do so for the duration of the GET GIFTED campaign.”

Digicel’s 12 accumulating prizes include a Bluetooth headset, power bank, deep fryer, bed in a bag, Foot Spa set, Fitbit Wristband, a Samsung tablet, Stationary Bike, Gaming Console, Surround Sound system and brand New 70 inch Samsung Flat screen Television.

At the end of this exciting 12 week campaign one lucky customer will walk away with all of Digicel’s 12 prizes including the brand New 70 inch Samsung Flat screen Television.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)