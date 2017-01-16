DIGICEL REWARDS THE 7TH WINNER IN THEIR #GETGIFTED PROMOTION!

Tuesday January 10TH 2017: The Valley, Anguilla: – From November 9th 2016 to December January 31st 2017 (“the Promotion Period”) customers have been given a chance to win various prizes every week in Digicel’s Get Gifted promotion.

The weekly winners are entered into a draw for 12 accumulating Prizes, where five (5) finalists are chosen based on eligibility of signing up, paying in full and on time, activation of any prepaid plan or top up’s of EC $25 or more.

Each week there is a LIVE drawing on Klass FM (92.9 FM) featuring Klass FM’s DJ Hammer, Digicel’s Marketing Executive, Ms. Roxanne Webster and Digicel’s Direct Sales Executive Nadica Richardson.

On Friday January 6th Digicel rewarded their 7th winner Ms. Shreeka Gumbs of The Valley. Ms. Gumbs won a Bluetooth headset, portable power bank, Deep Fryer, Bed in a bag, Fitbit Wristband, 4” SAMSUNG Smart Tab and a Foot Spa Set.

Digicel’s Marketing Executive, Ms. Roxanne Webster exclaimed, “Hi this is Roxanne from Digicel calling you LIVE from Klass FM to congratulate you on being the 7th winner in Digicel’s Get Gifted Campaign!.”

Ms. Gumbs, in total shock, exclaimed happily “WOW, what did I win!?”

DJ Hammer commented, “It’s exciting to see Digicel reward all their winners and the best part is yet to come to see 12 prizes of a Bluetooth headset, power bank, deep fryer, bed in a bag, Foot Spa set, Fitbit Wristband, a Samsung tablet, Stationary Bike, Gaming Console, Surround Sound system and brand New 70 inch Samsung Flat screen Television all being rewarded to one lucky customer”.

“All of our winning customers from number 1 – 7 have been really excited, they least expect it and it’s thrilling to see that these valuable items can make a change in their everyday lives.” Ms. Webster added.

Digicel encourages all customers to stay glued to social media pages to find out ways in which they too can qualify to ‘GET GIFTED’. The 8th winner of the 12 Days of Christmas will be announced on Thursday January 12th 2017.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)