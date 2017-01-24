CXC Pays Tribute to Dr Broomes

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) wishes to express its deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dr Desmond Roderick Rodwell Broomes, known to many at CXC as Dr Broomes or “Dessie.”

Dr Broomes’ passing is a significant loss, not just to his family and friends, but to CXC and the entire Caribbean. He served the region with distinction for over his 40 years in various capacities at CXC. At the time of his untimely death, Dr Broomes was a consultant with CXC in the Examinations Development and Production Development Division.

Dr Broomes’ relationship with CXC dates back to 1973 when he served as a member of the CXC Barbados National Committee, representing The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. He served in this capacity until 1987.

In 1975, Dr Broomes was nominated by The University of the West Indies for membership on the first CSEC Mathematics Subject Panel, which prepared the first CSEC Mathematics syllabus for the examination offered in 1979.

Dr Broomes’ association with CXC was further solidified when he was appointed as a Statistical Consultant for Grading in 1980. He served as a Consultant in the then Measurement and Evaluation Division (now the Examination Production and Development Division); and has assisted the subject panels in determining the modes of examination for new syllabuses.

He was later appointed as a consultant to provide technical support and advice on measurement, syllabus development and research to CXC. In this respect, Dr Broomes assisted in developing a number of the examinations in CXC’s suite of qualifications such as the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Advanced Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) and the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

In addition to his consultancy roles, the Guyanese-born educator served on the CXC Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), first as a member from 1979 to 1984; as Chairman of TAC from 1989 to 2013; and as a Consultant to TAC from 2013 up to the time of his death.

He has also served as a co-opted member of CXC’s Governance Committees: School Examinations Committee (SEC), Sub-Committee of the School Examinations Committee (SUBSEC), and Council.

In June 2016, CXC honoured Dr Broomes by renaming its resource centre at its Headquarters in Barbados, the Desmond Broomes Knowledge Resource Centre.

Dr Lucy Steward, CXC Registrar from 1998 to 2008 noted that she enjoyed working with Dr Broomes and benefitted tremendously from his counsel during her tenure as Registrar.

“Dr Broomes was like a father to a generation of measurement and evaluation specialists in the Caribbean,” stated Mr Glenroy Cumberbatch, Registrar of CXC. “His contribution to CXC in particular, and the region in general is invaluable and will be remembered for many generations.”

“His life was gentle, and the elements

So mixed in him that Nature might stand up

And say to all the world, “This was a man!” Shakespeare

May he rest in peace.

– Press Release

Note from the Editor of The Anguillian

Dr. Broomes served as an early Deputy Principal and Principal from 1953 at the Valley Secondary School in Anguilla, where he was highly respected and admired.

The Anguillian offers its profound condolences to his surviving family.