Community Service Unit’s Final Giveback of 2016

The Department of Probation’s Community Service Unit conducted its final giveback of 2016 on 17th December at the Alwyn A. Richardson Primary School in West End. The giveback consisted of the cleaning and reorganizing of the school’s store room. In attendance were: Ms. Marcia Brooks – Principal, Residents of Zenaida Haven and Members of staff of the Department of Probation, Ms. Glenda Malle – Senior Juvenile Care Worker, Mr. John Millington – Juvenile Care Worker and Ms. René Henry – Community Service Officer.

The Members of Staff of the Department of Probation would like to use this medium to wish everyone a Happy New Year and to also express a hearty thank you to all community members and agencies that continuously support the work of Community Service in Anguilla. The Community Service Unit will continue to solicit the public’s input, requests and suggestions throughout 2017.

Written by Ms Rene Henry – Community Service Officer

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)