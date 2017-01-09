CM BANKS ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF “BELTO” HUGHES

Chief Minister of Anguilla, Mr. Victor Banks, issued the following expressions of regret and condolences on the passing of former Elected Representative of West End, Mr. Albert (Belto) Emmanuel Hughes, on December 22, 2016:

“Even as we look forward to the joy and merriment of the Christmas Season; reflect on the blessings of 2016; and entertain great hope for the New Year — Anguilla once again mourns the untimely passing of a true patriot, the Honourable Albert Emmanuel Hughes, affectionately known to everyone as “Belto”. Belto can simply and honestly be described as a “GOOD MAN”.

“Today we are especially thinking, of his dear wife, Alfreda “Sister” Hughes; his children; grandchildren and close family who must be enduring heart wrenching grief during these sad moments. He was an exceptional husband, father, and family man. Let us lift them all up in our prayers that they may find comfort in the knowledge that he has passed on to a better place and safely in the arms of his Creator.

“Belto’s service to the people of West End and Long Bay during his life — and particularly so, for over thirty years as their Elected Representative — was legendary! His love and caring for his people went far beyond the call of service. Indeed, he was an example of what true representation should be. In this regard he was considered to be “second to none”.

“The entire Anguillian Community, from East End to West End, would have in some way been touched by his life service. And I know that he positively affected many lives during his days in the United States Virgin Islands as well. Everyone spoke well of Belto!

“As I look back on his service as a Minister of Government; a Parliamentarian; a Leader; and the several roles he played in the Community — I always considered him to be the conscience of the nation. He truly spoke what he firmly believed based on his traditional Anguillian upbringing. And in that vein he always spoke from the heart.

“I regret that I am not on island at this time — but will be back shortly to personally share in your expressions and acts of respect for so great a fallen patriot of Anguilla, the Honourable Albert “Belto” Emmanuel Hughes. Yet even as we mourn his passing we know that we can never truly imagine the sense of loss and bereavement being experienced by his dear wife and family during these early moments — but more so during the days, weeks, months and years ahead.

“May his soul rest in peace.”