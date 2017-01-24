CM ADVISES GOVERNOR ON REASSIGNMENT OF MINISTERIAL DUTIES

Chief Minister Mr. Victor Banks, told a meeting of Government Ministers, Ministerial Assistants, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Departments and other senior public servants on Tuesday, January 17, about a number of reassignments he wants in the Ministries. He said he already advised Governor Christina Scott towards that end.

In explaining his reason, he made the point that with his Government already in office over one year and eight months, now was “an ideal opportunity to further intensify the work of our administration through the reassignment of some ministerial responsibilities.”

His decision followed the recent move of the Governor’s Office to redeploy the majority of Permanent Secretaries in the various Ministries with effect from the first of this month.

Another point made by the Chief Minister is as follows: “The reassignment of ministerial responsibilities will only enhance our ability as the duly elected representatives, and appointed ministers of the people of Anguilla, to continue to provide the high level of service that the people of Anguilla expect and deserve, including accelerating the revival and restructuring of the economy.”

On Thursday, January 12, acting in accordance with section 27(1) of the Constitution of Anguilla, he advised the Governor as follows:

• “The subject of Lands and Physical Planning, along with the associated departments and boards to be transferred from Victor Franklin Banks to Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers.

• The subjects of Education and Library Services, along with the associated departments, government agencies and boards to be transferred from Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers to Mrs. Cora Mae Richardson-Hodge.

• The subject of Information and Communication Technologies, along with the associated department be transferred from Mr. Curtis Arville Richardson to Victor Franklin Banks

• The subject of Environment, along with the associated department, and government agency to be transferred from Mrs. Cora Mae Richardson-Hodge to Mr. Curtis Arville Richardson.”

The Chief Minister added: “The Parliamentary Secretary and the two Ministerial Special Assistants will continue with their current duties and functions.”

Up to press time on Wednesday, January 18, the Chief Minister said he was still awaiting a response from the Governor’s Office.