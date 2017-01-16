BRITISH MINISTER: “2017 A VERY SPECIAL YEAR FOR ANGUILLA”

As Anguilla prepares a grand celebration of its political and constitutional history in the next several months, British Minister for the Overseas Territories, Baroness Joyce Anelay, said 2017 was a very special year for the island.

She was at the time speaking on Monday, January 9, at the commissioning of the Anguilla Government’s new Communications Tower, at Crocus Hill, funded by UK Government.

“It is a very special year for Anguilla. It is the 50th Anniversary [of the Anguilla Revolution],” she stated. “May I start by saying I recognise that there is a week of national mourning and I give my condolences not only to the people of Anguilla, but to the family of the first Chief Minister [Mr. Ronald Webster].”

The Baroness went on: “Chief Minister, [Mr. Victor Banks], you carry forward that baton with dignity and with determination. The role that you played at the Joint Ministerial Council for all the Overseas Territories, in November, was a signal of how Anguilla’s voice will be heard. I pay tribute to the work you are doing. I look forward to our continued work together between the UK and Anguilla, and that joint work is indeed exemplified by this tower – and we have just heard that wonderful explanation of how this is a tower for the future.”

Earlier, Mr. Banks, who expressed delight for the UK Minister’s visit to Anguilla, said: “We met in November last year and I think we hit it off very well. I said to her: I got a good feeling about her service and the way that she dealt with us as the Overseas Territories – as the present Minister – so I hope we are on the right track.”

Baroness Anelay of St Johns, DBE, PC, FRSA, who was born on July 17, 1947, is a British Conservative Party politician, currently serving as Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London since August 2014.