BELOVED PEOPLE’S REPRESENTATIVE, PARLIAMENTARIAN LAID TO REST

Mr. Albert (Belto) Emanuel Hughes, boat builder, boat-racing captain, building contractor and a longstanding people’s Elected Representative as Government Minister and Parliamentary Secretary, was accorded the full honours of a National Funeral on Thursday, January 5, 2016.

The beloved national who, for almost thirty years was a proud, ardent but humble parliamentary representative of the people of West End/Long Bay, died at the age of 82 on December 21, 2016.

As a special honour to him, his body laid in state in the Atlin Noraldo Parliamentary Building for several hours on Thursday where, over the years, he sat as the people’s representative.

In the early afternoon that day, the boat-shaped casket, draped in the National Flag, was transported to the Bethel Methodist Church for the Thanksgiving Service. There, the casket was accompanied by an impressive procession that included members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force, the Police/Community Band and a contingent of the Cadet Corps – all smartly attired in ceremonial uniforms.

The officiating Clergy comprised the Superintendent of the Anguilla Methodist Circuit, the Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs; Rev. Dunstan Richardson; Rev. Damien Hughes who delivered the sermon; Rev. Wilmoth Hodge, Minister-in-Training; Rev. Menes Hodge, of the Anglican Church; and Apostle Lucien McDonna, of the Life Impact Center.

Glowing tributes, in song and word, were paid to the Late Belto Hughes by various speakers, among whom was Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks. There were also tributes from the Leader of the Opposition, Ms. Pam Webster (read by Ms. Marie Horsford) and former Minister, Mr. Jerome Roberts. The Formal Remembrance was delivered by Mr. Glenn Hodge, a resident of West End and a close family friend of Mr. Hughes.

The ceremonial procession continued at the Immanuel Methodist Church-yard Cemetery at West End, site of the interment. There, the folded National Flag was presented by Chief Minister, Mr. Banks, to one of the deceased’s daughters, followed by three rounds of gunfire – a final salute by a Firing Party of the Royal Anguilla Police Force, under the able command of Sergeant Brian Best.

The entire National Funeral was a very impressive tribute to Belto Hughes, a man who effortlessly distinguished himself as a beloved citizen, philanthropist, and elected people’s representative – not only for the West End/Long Community, but the whole of Anguilla.