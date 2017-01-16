BARONESS ANELAY SAYS TOWER A SYMBOL OF PROGRESS IN ANGUILLA

Anguilla welcomed the brief official visit of Baroness Joyce Anelay on Monday, January 9. Among the places she visited was the newly-erected Communications Tower at Crocus Hill. It was funded as a capital project by the British Government at a cost of 190 pounds sterling or EC$636,000.

Speaking just before cutting the ribbon, Lady Anelay said the tower would serve the needs of the whole of Anguilla. She continued: “It will provide a resource for the security of all Anguillians and those who are privileged as tourists and business people who visit here. The police and customs, and those who are involved in disaster management and disaster relief, can count upon this resource to make their work more possible. I think the ability to extend the height of the tower in the future, is also a signal about the way that Anguilla looks to the future.

“As we look to the future, I certainly pledge that the UK will continue to work very closely with Anguilla to ensure that economic management, economic development, is on a sound and transparent basis because that is for the interest of the benefit of all of us. I have many more visits to make today, but even just in the short time here I have learnt that this is an island that is really going places. Good luck to all of us because I think this is a place that in fifty years’ time will still be proud of what it achieved.”

Chief Minister, Victor Banks, who introduced the UK Minister, was grateful for the Communications Tower and the needs it will fill for various

Government services on the island. He invited Mr. Curtis Richardson, Minister of Infrastructure and Communications, to speak about the tower.

“This new Communications Tower now provides the Government of Anguilla an opportunity to improve efficiencies in service, while providing much-needed coverage to key remote units around the island,” Mr. Richardson explained. “This new facility is the first major step by Government that will alleviate many of the technological challenges we are faced with, while reducing the overall operational cost.”

The Minister went on: “The tower also provides the basis to facilitate innovation and creativity for new revenue streams directly linked to advances in the communication and technological fields. This provides an avenue for new economic activity in the digital field of communications thus contributing to our successful and resilient economy through diversification.”

Mr. Richardson placed on record his gratitude to the British Government for its foreseen support of Anguilla’s development such as the new jetty at Road Bay and the expansion of the airport.

“Today’s event marks another milestone which demonstrates the value and strength between Anguilla and the United Kingdom’s partnership that continues to highlight progress and prosperity for the peo ple of Anguilla,” he added.

A more detailed explanation of the tower was provided by Mr. Vaughn Hazell, Director of the Department of Information Technology and E-Government Services. His remarks included the following:

“The Communications Tower at Crocus Hill serves a very critical role. It is currently being used for wireless connectivity between the data centre at DITES and a number of remote offices, thereby enabling secure access to vital data services such as email and other applications…These remote offices provide a range of services to Anguillians including health at the Welches Polyclinic, import and export of goods via the Sandy Ground Port; overseas travel at Blowing Point; security of our borders at the RAPF Sandy Ground and Blowing Point branch offices; education at the Anguilla Community College; and national security at the Governor’s Office. Without the use of the tower, Government would have been required to expand its fibre network to each of these locations which would have been prohibitive in terms of cost to complete a project of this magnitude.”

Mr. Hazell further stated: “With this new tower, Government can now extend its data service to the three Health Centres at East End, South Hill and West End; and can look into setting up a data network connecting all the schools in Anguilla as a means of enha ncing learning of the environment for all students. The new tower will also be required for the implementation of a state-of-the-art radio system which is urgently needed to facilitate the work of the Department of Disaster Management and all emergency and first responders on the island. With the tower, Government can extend its VOIP phone service to all remote offices allowing free calls between all offices thereby reducing some of the telephone charges currently being incurred. We will also be able to start setting up security cameras at strategic locations to assist the Police Department in preventing and solving crime.”

Mr. Hazell added that the tower had a height of 80 feet with the possibility of an additional 100 feet to accommodate newer and better technologies.