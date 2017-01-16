BARONESS ANELAY OP ED VISIT TO ANGUILLA

On my first visit to Anguilla as Minister for the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, I have been delighted to receive such a warm welcome from the people of this vibrant and beautiful island.

My visit focused on having useful discussions with the Chief Minister, the Hon. Victor Banks, and other members of the House of Assembly. The enduring relationship between Anguilla and the UK, including the UK’s support of Anguilla’s sustainable development, was very much at the core of our conversations.

As the UK’s Minister for the Overseas Territories, maintaining and strengthening the UK’s relationships with territories is of great importance to me. In our meeting, the Chief Minister and I confirmed that we want Anguilla to reach its full potential, providing growth, prosperity and opportunity for all citizens.

We agreed that this joint vision is based on a shared history, and regardless of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, the British Government’s commitment to Anguilla remains undimmed. We may from time to time not always agree on each and every step, but there is much we can achieve, in so many areas, by continuing to work together.

During my time on the island, I was honoured to meet a wide range of local people. My visit to the Adrian T Hazell Primary School particularly stood out: I was impressed by the energy and passion of the teachers and schoolchildren there; indeed, it brought back fond memories of my former life as a school teacher. I presented the school with ‘Britain’s Treasure Islands’, a book by Stewart McPherson covering the rich environmental heritage of all the Overseas Territories, in the hope that it will inspire more travellers and writers.

I also met with a group of young Anguillian leaders in their 20s and 30s, including Chevening scholars, determined public servants and bold entrepreneurs. As Anguilla marks the fiftieth anniversary of the revolution, all the young people I met left me in no doubt of the rich quality of talent that will take Anguilla forward in strength and with success through the coming decades.

I would like to extend my thanks to everyone I met for giving their time and sharing their views. I look forward to supporting the UK and Anguilla’s relationship in the years ahead.