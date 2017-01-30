Ask Your Doctor: CATARACTS

One of the most common eye disorders is that of cataracts, often occurring in individuals over the age of sixty-five. Fortunately, there are now effective ways of managing individuals with cataracts once a diagnosis is made.

What is a cataract?

A cataract is a progressive, painless clouding of the natural, internal lens of the eye. Cataracts block light, making it difficult to see clearly. Clouded vision caused by cataracts can make it more difficult to read, drive a car (especially at night) or see the expression on someone’s face.

Over an extended period, cataracts can cause blindness. They are often related to growing older, but sometimes they can develop in younger people.

Who gets cataracts?

Most cataracts are related to aging. The vast majority of individuals with cataracts are over the age of seventy years. Babies are sometimes born with cataracts, also called congenital cataracts, or children may develop them because of injury or illness. Exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) light can also increase the risk of cataract and other eye conditions. The exact cause of many cataracts is unknown.

How do you know if you have cataracts?

Signs and symptoms might vary from one individual to another, and some symptoms might take a long time to progress and affect your vision.

Signs and symptoms of cataracts include the following:

• Clouded, blurred or dim vision

• Increasing difficulty with vision at night

• Sensitivity to light and glare

• Need for brighter light for reading and other activities

• Seeing “halos” around lights

• Frequent changes in eyeglass or contact lens prescription

• Fading or yellowing of colours

• Double vision in a single eye

Who is at risk for cataracts?

Cataracts can occur in many individuals but there are some factors that increase the chances of cataracts developing and include the following:

• Increasing age

• Diabetes mellitus

• Excessive exposure to sunlight

• Smoking

• Obesity

• High blood pressure

• Previous eye injury or inflammation

• Previous eye surgery

• Prolonged use of corticosteroid medications

• Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol

Making the diagnosis

If you have signs and symptoms suggestive of cataracts you should seek professional help. Your doctor will review your medical history and symptoms, and perform an eye examination. Your doctor may conduct several tests, like visual acuity test, slit-lamp examination, and retinal examination.

Treatment

There are various ways of treating cataracts. Often many individuals complain that their doctor thinks they are not ready for surgery. When your prescription glasses cannot clear your vision, then surgery might be the best option.

Talk with your eye doctor about whether surgery is right for you. Most eye doctors suggest considering cataract surgery when your cataracts begin to affect your quality of life or interfere with your ability to perform normal daily activities, such as reading or driving at night.

It is up to you and your doctor to decide when cataract surgery is right for you. For most people, there is no rush to remove cataracts because they usually do not harm the eye. Cataracts can worsen faster in people with diabetes. Take time to consider the benefits and risks of cataract surgery with your doctor.

There are two types of cataract surgery. In the more common type, called phacoemulsification (phaco), the doctor makes a tiny incision in the eye and breaks up the lens using ultrasound waves. The lens is removed, and an intraocular lens (IOL) is put in its place. In most modern cataract surgeries, the IOL eliminates the need for thick glasses or a contact lens after surgery.

If you choose not to undergo cataract surgery now, your eye doctor may recommend periodic follow-up exams to see if your cataracts are progressing.

Cataract surgery risks

Complications from cataract surgery are rare. The most common risks are bleeding, infection, and changes in eye pressure, which are all treatable when caught early. Surgery slightly raises the risk of retinal detachment which requires emergency treatment. Sometimes, lens tissue left after surgery and used to support the IOL can become cloudy, even years after surgery. This “after-cataract” is easily and permanently corrected with a laser.

Conclusion

Cataracts occur when changes in the lens of the eye cause it to become less transparent (clear). This results in cloudy or misty vision. Cataracts occur frequently in individuals over the age of sixty-five. Over time, cataracts become worse and start to affect vision. Eventually, surgery might be needed to remove and replace the affected lens. Whether or not to have cataract surgery is up to the affected individuals and their doctor. You should remember that surgery is the only type of treatment that is proven to be effective for cataracts. It is usually recommended if loss of vision has a significant effect on your daily activities, such as driving or reading.

Ask Your Doctor is a health education column and is not a substitute for medical advice from your physician. The reader should consult his or her physician for specific information concerning specific medical conditions. While all reasonable efforts have been made to ensure that all information presented is accurate, as research and development in the medical field are ongoing, it is possible that new findings may supersede some data presented.

Dr Brett Hodge MB BS DGO MRCOG, is an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and Family Doctor who has over thirty-two years in clinical practice. Dr Hodge has a medical practice in The Johnson Building in The Valley (Tel: 264 4975828).