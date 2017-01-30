ANGUILLIAN METHODIST MINISTER AT 85

Anguillian Supernumerary Methodist Minister, Rev. Dr. Serchal Wilfred Hodge, has just turned 85 but continues to be a considerably active Preacher on the island – though occasionally.

He celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, January 17, at his residence in Back Street South Hill, overlooking Road Bay. There, he and his wife, Mrs. Jean Hodge, an organist/pianist and retired teacher, entertained a number of other Ministers and members of the church community.

“We had a very wonderful time and fellowship,” he said, with his fellow Ministers and friends from the church some of whom brought gifts for his birthday party.

On Sunday, January 22, he was the Preacher and Class Leader at Trinity Methodist Church at Sandy Ground where he previously served.

Before his retirement in Anguilla he held various positions of ministerial leadership in several parts of the Caribbean as well as in Holland. He also served as a theological professor during his earlier years.

He spends most of his leisure time involved in farming and animal husbandry. “It is a good life,” he commented.