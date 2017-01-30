Anguilla’s Young Sailors Compete with St Maarten in Dinghy Championship

30

ANGUILLA—Fifteen young sailors from Anguilla, and sixteen from St Maarten, took part in the 7th Anguilla Dinghy Championship on Saturday January 21. There were four classes: Optimist Gold, Optimist Silver, Laser, and Vanguard 420 – and each class had four races that ran simultaneously.

The St Maarten sailors outshone Anguilla by placing first in each race with Anguilla gaining a third place in the Optimist Silver category. The winner of the Sportsmanship Award was Javan Truin, and the winner of the Best Girl Sailor Award was Emese Wurth. First place winners were Justin Pieterse in the Optimist Gold category, Caii Banting in Optimist Silver, Benjamin Scarabe in the Laser group, and Alec/Sebastian in the 420 category.

Chair of the Anguilla Sailing Association, Donald Curtis, announced the winners and congratulated all on their performance. He thanked the many sponsors including Budget Marine from St Maarten and Anguilla Aluminium, Ani Villas, Zemi Beach, Ce Bleu and several other businesses in Anguilla. Thanks were also extended to Skiffles and the Carmichael family for providing the refreshments.