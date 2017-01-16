ANGUILLA GOVERNMENT’S UK/EU REP ON OFFICIAL VISIT

The Government of Anguilla’s recently-appointed United Kingdom and European Union Representative, Mrs. Blondel Cluff, has been on the island on an official visit this week.

She was among a number of officials who accompanied Lady Joyce Anelay, the Minister of the Overseas Territories, on a tour of several British-funded projects.

Mrs. Cluff spoke about her work during an interview with The Anguillian newspaper at the construction site for the new Control Tower and Fire Hall on Monday, January 9.

“My purpose is to ensure that the Government of Anguilla is well briefed on our work in the UK and the EU so that the Government can interface effectively with the Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and my present visit is for that purpose.”

She continued: “To add to that, my work also includes working towards creating a more in-depth understanding of what is required here in Anguilla so that I can represent the Government and people of the island more effectively.”

Asked to explain one way in which Anguilla is benefiting from such representation, Mrs. Cluff replied: “I think that more so, in particular, in the context of Brexit. It is important that the voice of Anguilla is heard within the British Government. There are all kinds of new departments that have been established, including the Department for Brexit in Europe with which our department is interacting with.

“I think at the moment Brexit is still unravelling. We need to see what Brexit truly means. As of yet, the Prime Minister of Britain has not announced what that means. There is a lot of speculation and so I think it is important that Anguilla should be more introspective and look at what it wants, and what it needs, rather than interpreting what Brexit means before it has been properly defined. I think the time has already arrived for that. They listen to us and, as you heard from Baroness Anelay, earlier today, the presence of the Anguilla delegation at the Joint Ministerial Council was second to none. It was most impressive and the Baroness reiterated that during her visit.”

Meanwhile, speaking to media representatives in the Executive Council, later, Baroness Anelay revealed that the UK Government will be inviting leaders of all the Overseas Territories to a meeting in London to discuss matters regarding Brexit. That meeting is expected to be held next month.