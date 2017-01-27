ANGUILLA AIR AND SEA PORTS AUTHORITY DONATES TO HOPE CENTRE

In December 2016, the Board of Directors of the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority (AASPA) resolved to donate a printer/copier to the Hope Centre of Sandy Hill, Anguilla. The Hope Centre is an establishment that prides itself in assisting with academic and social matters for the people of Anguilla, especially in the Sandy Hill area.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the AASPA, Mr. Marcel Fahie, noted that it is a pleasure for the AASPA to perform its philanthropic duty with entities, such as the Hope Centre, which perform such crucial roles within Anguilla. Mr. Fahie acknowledged that the children of Anguilla are its future and, as the entity responsible for imports and exports of the island, the AASPA is always willing to assist in initiatives which uplift Anguilla and its people.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hope Centre, Mr. Gareth Hodge, expressed sincere gratitude to the AASPA for this vital donation to the Centre.

Other members present at the handover ceremony were Ms. Shirnette Hodge, Aviation Security Manager at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport; and Ms. Josette Duncan, Centre Manager at the Hope Centre.

