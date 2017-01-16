ACC GeoGebra Institute Hosts Third Training Session

As part of its commitment to enhancing Mathematics education in Anguilla, the Anguilla Community College (ACC) GeoGebra Institute hosts its third training on the 16th and 17th of January, 2017. The sessions will be from 8:30 am to 12:00 noon on each day. The primary target market for the training is educators.

GeoGebra is an Open source (free), multi-platform dynamic software that allows students to interactively discover mathematical concepts and the relationships among them. The software package used at all levels in the education system, helps millions of students to understand algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics and many other fields of science in a deeper way. There are 40 GeoGebra Institutes of which ACC is its newest member. The GeoGebra institutes provide support and training for the use and application of GeoGebra. The mission of GeoGebra is very simple: to help math learning for students world-wide. The local initiative is facilitated though the Division of Humanities & Education at Anguilla Community College.

The training sessions will be facilitated by Dr. Robert F Cunningham. Dr. Cunningham holds degrees in mathematics from LaSalle University and from Villanova University. In addition, he holds a doctorate in mathematics education from Temple University. Serving as a full professor at The College of New Jersey, he teaches both mathematics content and pedagogy. Dr. Cunningham’s research focuses on both pre-service and in-service mathematics teachers. His research in mathematics education has also examined technology in support of instruction. Recently he has been appointed to a 5-year term on the Fulbright Specialist Roster in mathematics education which will fund linkages with overseas institutions.

In addition to helping students learn mathematics in a way that is exciting and approachable, GeoGebra also strengthens the local offering of Mathematics education at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. It is hoped that following this training that local Mathematics educators will form a local network of GeoGebra users as a way of advancing the cause of technology integration in Mathematics.

Individuals who would like to benefit from this work are asked to contact Dr. LeRoy Hill at the Anguilla Community College at leroy.hill@acc.edu.ai or via telephone at 497-2538/498-8395.

