SING FOR JOY AT CHRISTMAS

If Geron Davis and Bradley Knight, two American musicians, whose names have become synonymous with Church and Christian music, had been in Anguilla, they would have been well pleased with the performance of their songs by the St. Augustine’s Chorale.

“Christmas with Geron Davis – Sing Joy –“as the Christmas Cantata was called, was presented at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, East End, on December 18, 2016, in the presence of a large and appreciative audience. Many of the performances attracted prolonged applause for the singers and Mr. Lennox Vanterpool, the director.

The programme was one of the first public presentations which inspired joy and comfort to the Anguillian community at a time of mourning and other difficulties which have seeped into the Christmas Season.

The more than an hour-long programme commenced with the congregational carol Hark the Herald Angels Sing, followed by selections performed by the St. Augustine’s Youth Chorale. Directed by Amelia Vanterpool Kubisch, this portion of the programme featured Emmanuel, God is Speaking with Zhanae Carter as the youth soloist; and Wonderful Joy. The youth narrators were Omar Hodge, Alyssa Simon and Damarai Gumbs was the Youth Pianist.

The main presentations for the Sing for Joy performances by the Senior St. Augustine’s Chorale comprised the following: Sing Joy, Hallelujah, Glorious Songs of Old, All the Earth Sings Praises; Let it Shine, Be it Unto me; A king is Coming to Town; We have Come to Worship; A Child Like Me; Emmanuel; Pastoral Moment and Shine On. The guest performers were the St. Augustine’s Youth Chorale; Khorey Barrett, Youth soloist for A Child Like Me; and popular performer, Gershwin Lake, tenor singer for Let it Shine.

The soprano singers were: Elvalyn Allen, Nakeema Duncan Brodie, Gina Brooks, Andra Hodge Carty, Andrea Duncan, Angelica Duncan, Annette Duncan, Twana Duncan, Tameika Fleming (narrator), Samara Gumbs, Sandra Liddie Gumbs, Gesel Hodge, Lylith Mussington, Sylvene Petty and Iris Richardson.

The alto singers were: Chanelle Petty Barrett, Monique Carty, Althea Hodge, Amelia Vanterpool Kubisch, Pansy Richardson and Louise Webster.

The tenor singers were: Darin Augustus, Delvin Fleming, Calvin Harrigan and Malcolm Webster.

Those who sang bass were: Eversley Browne, James Harrigan and Patrick Vanterpool.

The St. Augustine Orchestra provided the accompanying music. The players were Curtis Robinson (Bass); Kasem Thompson (Drums); Gordon Hazell (Guitar); Kevin Archibald (Keyboard); and Kimba Southwell (Piano).

There will be repeat performance of the Christmas Cantata on Sunday, January 1, 2017, to which the general public is invited.