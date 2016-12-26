POSITIVE LIVING: JESUS WAS NO ORDINARY BABY!

“And so, it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn” (Luke 2:6-7).

Do you believe that Jesus was no ordinary baby? Well, it really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things whether you believe it or not anyway. It is the absolute truth! Jesus was no ordinary baby. Yes, it is true that He came into the world in the same manner like all babies. His birth brought great excitement to his parents and perhaps the families of his parents. There was a great expectancy for His arrival in the world as all of us do whenever a baby is to be born, but the coming of Jesus the Messiah was still exceptionally different.

This baby was not only unmatched in history, He was uniquely different in many respects:

? He was unique in substance – He alone is both God and man (John 10:30)

? He was unique in Prophecy – No other leader’s life was foretold so clearly and accurately (Mic. 5:2)

? He was unique in mission – Jesus alone came to save us from our sins (Matt. 1:21)

? He was unique in birth – Only Jesus was born of a virgin (Matt. 1:23)

? He was unique in ability – No one but Jesus has the power to forgive sins (Mark 2: 10)

? He was unique in existence – Jesus alone existed before the beginning of time (John 1:1-2)

? He was unique in position – No one else is equal with God (Phil. 2:5-6)

? He was unique in reign – Only Jesus reigns forever (Hebrews 1:8).

This baby was unique in that He was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit of God. He was sinless, the very Son of God, with no human father. He is the very nature and image of God, come down to earth in human incarnate form. Matthew describes it this way: “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us” (Mt 1:23). Jesus Himself states: “I and my Father are one.”

That was the miracle of this baby and the grace of God’s plan. The angel came to Mary his mother and said, “Greetings! The Lord (God) is with you. You are very special to him.” But Mary was very confused about what the angel said. She wondered, “What does this mean?” The angel said to her, “Don’t be afraid, Mary, because God is very pleased with you. Listen! You will become pregnant. You will give birth to a baby boy. And you will name him Jesus. He will be great (important). People will call him the Son of the Most High (God). The Lord God will make him king like his ancestor David. Jesus will rule over the people of Jacob forever. Jesus’ kingdom will never end.” Is that not amazing?

His mother Mary questioned the angel and said, “How will this happen? I am still a virgin!” The angel said to Mary, “The Holy Spirit will come to you and the power of the Most High (God) will cover you. The baby will be holy. He will be called the Son of God.” What an awesome experience that must have been for her.

You see, the nature of his conception sets it apart from all other pregnancies and all other babies. Jesus came to this earth as a baby but on a special mission with a mandate to perform. He was and still is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords! Isaiah prophesied long ago that His name would be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace. Do you know of another baby like that? He came to save us, to redeem us from our sins and to restore our relationship with him once again.

This baby has great significance. His name is above every name. It was this baby that grew up and died on the cross for us. He paid our debt in full when He gave His life on Calvary. It was this baby that conquered death, hell and the grave. He rose triumphantly on the third day so that we may have life and have it more abundantly.

Jesus Christ then is by no means an ordinary baby but indeed – the extraordinary baby. If you have not yet accepted Jesus Christ as your personal Savior and Lord, and have not yet placed your trust in Him, then why not do so right here, right now. He was the gift wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. A gift purchased with the precious blood of our Lord Jesus Christ. He can be yours right now!

Sweet Baby Jesus

Sweet Baby, Jesus, gentle and mild,

Born in a manger, sweet, Holy, Child,

Shepherds and Wise Men came from afar,

Seeking a Savior, they followed a star.

Sweet Baby, Jesus, sent from above,

Son of our Father gift of God’s love,

In realms of glory, angels did sing,

Heavens rejoiced as they welcomed a King.

Sweet Baby, Jesus, Mary’s sweet Child,

Light of our life, sweet Babe so mild,

There in a manger, Thou art adored,

Jesus, we greet Thee, our Savior, our Lord.

Sweet Baby, Jesus, send peace to earth,

Lift up all hearts through Thy holy birth.

Now at Thy crib, as evening draws nigh,

Hear this our praises from earth to the skies.

(Edna Massimilla)

