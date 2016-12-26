HEALTH AUTHORITY AWARDS WORKERS FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE

Notwithstanding being financially-strapped since 2009, the Health Authority of Anguilla has made it a point of duty to award a number of its employees for their outstanding service.

The Annual Recognition and Awards Dinner and Dance event is aimed at motivating, and showing appreciation to the hard-working staff. Over the years the event has been financed by personal contributions by Heads of Departments in collaboration with restaurants and supermarkets, as well as various fund-raising activities.

This year’s event was held at the Anguilla Great House on Saturday, December 17. Mrs. Meridith Gumbs, Human Resource Manager, with the Health Authority, a key organiser of the awards ceremony, welcomed the healthcare workers, their families and other members of the public, and stressed the importance of the health services and the responsibilities of its workers.

Other speakers were Mr. George Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Authority, and Mr. Fritz Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The awardees were: Mrs. Doreen Bucknor, Coordinator of Pharmaceutical Services; Ms. Monique Rey, the first and only Anguillian Psychiatric Nurse with 37 years of service; Ms. Kristalin Webster, Human Resources Officer who won the Employee of the Year Award; Ms. Florence Harrigan, Administrative Secretary, and Ms. Everette Duncan, Head of the Medical Technology Department, both of whom received the CEO’s Awards. Ms. Harrigan was also presented with the Board’s Award.

The Special Awards were presented by Dr. Olumuyiwa Ogunde, Director of Medical Services, and the CEO’s Award and Health Authority Board’s Award by Nurse Sherline Heredia-Ross and Ms. Vonetta Connor, Board Member.

Other persons who were recognised and awarded with Certificates were members of the Awards Committee who not only used their personal funds, but spent weekends ensuring that the fund-raising events were successful.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Mr. Raphael Evans, Chief Financial Officer.

The awards, the highlight of the event, were presented following a sumptuous dinner served by the Anguilla Great House staff. Music provided by Boss and the Horsepower Band stirred many of the attendees out of their seats and across the dancing area.