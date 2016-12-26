GARDENING FOR CHRISTMAS

Mr. Allan Carty, who delights in gardening at the family’s residence in Stoney Ground, invited The Anguillian to see some of his work. He was busily engaged in pruning his ornamental trees and decorating them with Christmas lights. “These are cedar trees,” he explained as he showed them off, neatly trimmed and shaped in a traditional Christmas pattern.

Carty, a former Police Officer, now a Driving School Owner, is no stranger to horticulture. In recent years, he placed first, second, and third at various times in garden competitions held by St. Gerards’ Roman Catholic Church Committee.

