FLOW CONTINUES TO GIVE THE MOST AT CHRISTMAS

Living up to the theme for its Christmas promotion, Flow continues to positively impact the lives of the citizenry by partnering with various local groups to bring much cheer especially to children during this festive period.

Flow has contributed EC$15,000 to assist various clubs bring merriment to families.

“We share with our valued partners and organizations who truly embrace our mission which is transforming lives and connecting communities especially during the Christmas season as we celebrate our promotion The Most wonderful Christmas,” said Jade Reymond, Commercial Manager.

“It’s really the season of giving. It is in giving that we receive and not just financially but to see the happiness on the children’s faces when they look at the Christmas lights in South Hill or in The Valley or even enjoying Winter Wonderland at Tropical Treats,” commented Desron Bynoe, Country Manager.

“It’s that time of the year when we really give back and when our spirits are renewed. Unfortunately we have become a selfish people but around this time it brings us back home in terms of catering to the less fortunate; and so we are pleased to partner with the organizations,” Bynoe added.

Festival De Noel Family Fun Day held on Sunday catered to the children within the Sandy Hill/East End communities. This is an activity organized by Mr Jerome Roberts and others “to bring a smile to the children’s faces at this time of year”.

The organizers also delivered monetary Christmas cards to the senior citizens within the communities.

Vyonne Brooks from the Lions Community Club spoke about the Jordel “Fufi” Food Fair which featured various foods from the Caribbean and one of the upcoming activities – Old Timers Night with the Mussingtons, Boss and the Horsepower Band.

Mrs Carla Hughes-Rey from the South Hill Community also touted their activity that brings much delight to the community especially the Christmas lighting parade, the pageant show and food fair.

Mr Kyle Hodge of Tropical Treats spoke about his plans to bring “Winter to Anguilla”. His theme at Fun House was “Winter Wonderland” where a party was held for children depicting snow. The activities included families making waffles, a paint night and a movie night.