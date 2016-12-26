FATHER OF THE NATION’S RESTING PLACE TO OVERLOOK THE VALLEY Week Of Mourning: January 9-13, 2017

In what may be regarded as a great honour and tribute to Anguilla’s Revolutionary Leader, the late Mr. James Ronald Webster, following the State Funeral his body will be laid to rest in a National Monument at Pope Hill overlooking The Valley, the capital of Anguilla.

The monument, now under construction, will look down from an area in close proximity to Campus B of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School and the Princess Alexandra Hospital. In overlooking The Valley, the monument will have a clear view of the Anguilla Football Stadium and the Ronald Webster Park. That park is one of the principal places where many of the political mass rallies were held during the Anguilla Revolution. Today, it continues to serve as the venue for the Official Anguilla Day Celebrations as well as other social, cultural and sporting activities.

The site for Mr. Webster’s interment was officially announced by Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, in a radio broadcast on Monday, December 19, Heroes and Heroines Day. He made the announcement as part of an Official Week of Mourning approved by the Executive Council on December 15, 2016 to celebrate Mr. Webster’s life and memory.

Following is the programme for the Week of Mourning as announced by the Chief Minister:

“1. There will be a State Funeral for our fallen Hero and Revolutionary Leader, the Hon James Ronald Webster, on Friday January 13th, 2017. In keeping with the wishes of his dear wife and family, a Funeral Eucharist will be conducted at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church. His body will be laid to rest in a National Monument now being constructed to his memory at Pope Hill. It has been agreed that the Monument will in time also become the final resting place of the mortal remains of Mrs. Webster, his dear wife, upon her departure from this earthly life.

“2. There will be an Official Week of Mourning from Monday January 9th to Friday January 13th, 2017. I would like to appeal to the entire nation of Anguilla to continue to show their respect to the late Father of the Nation, particularly during this period. I strongly urge that during that period radio stations and places of entertainment tone down the quality of their music and other activities to maintain a sombre atmosphere that is consistent with a nation in mourning.

“3. Flags will continue to be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for Mr. Webster until sundown on Friday January 13th, 2017.

“4. Friday January 13th, 2017 is hereby declared a one-off Public Holiday to allow all Anguillians; other residents; and “well-wishers” the time and opportunity to attend the funeral service.

“5. The body of the late Hon. James Ronald Webster will lie-in-State at the Hon. Atlin Noraldo Harrigan Parliamentary Building from Wednesday January 11th to Friday January 13th, 2017;

“6. A Police Guard of Honour will be drawn up at the Church and a contingent of uniformed officers will bear the body of our departed Leader in and out of the Church and to the graveside. His Casket will be draped with the National Flag.

“7. There will be a Special Sitting of the Anguilla House of Assembly convened at 9.00 am of the morning of Wednesday January 11th, 2017 that will provide sitting Members of the House; former Elected Members; and other invited dignitaries the opportunity for viewing the body and presentation of tributes.

“8. Immediately after the Special Sitting of the House of Assembly, viewing by the general public will take place on Wednesday January 11th and Thursday January 12th, 2017.

“9. Leaders or their representatives from the OECS sub-region; the British Overseas Territorities; as well as a number of other regional dignitaries will be invited to attend the State Funeral.

“The late Mr. James Ronald Webster was the Pioneer and the Father of Social Security in Anguilla. It is therefore praiseworthy that the Anguilla Social Security Board has decided to provide substantial assistance to the Government of Anguilla to give effect to these symbols and this program of national respect. I take this opportunity to commend the Board and Management of Social Security for so celebrating our fallen Hero and thus ensuring that his legacy will be immortalized.

“There are many other activities being planned over the period leading up to the Funeral and I urge all Anguillians to support, commemorate and celebrate — so that History will record the ceremony as befitting the life and service of this great man.

“May God continue to bless his dear wife and family — indeed the entire nation of Anguilla, during this period of loss and bereavement even as we celebrate his memory!”