EDITORIAL : THE PEOPLE’S HERO

Over three years ago, on the occasion of the 87th birthday of the Honourable James Ronald Webster, I wrote the following editorial:

“I had the privilege last Friday, 1st March 2013, to be present at the Orealia Kelly Primary School Auditorium where a representative body of students, from the six public primary schools and the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School, paid tribute in song and poetry to Mr James Ronald Webster, Father of the Nation. The event was held in recognition of Mr Webster’s birthday and both he and his lovely wife Cleopatra Webster were present during the brief but tasteful celebration. At the end of the presentations Mr Webster, now eighty seven years old, spoke at length to the students about his life, including his role in the Anguilla Revolution, and requested that they bravely carry the torch of self-determination that was lit so many years ago. Mr Webster told the students that he never thought that a boy with such humble beginnings – one of sixteen children in a household where his father was a fisherman and his mother was his father’s helper – would accomplish as much as he had. His simple message was that nothing is impossible with determination, hard work and the grace of God.

As Mr Webster sat and spoke with the students, it struck me that we were all blessed to be able to have him impart such wisdom to his listeners, though he is now quite advanced in age. In fact, he joked about his age and indicated that he felt he still had a few years left to go. Though very appreciative of the gesture, it was evident that the brief celebration took a toll on Mr Webster.

While I do not wish in any way to hasten his demise, I couldn’t help but wonder whether before his death he would ever have the honour of being recognized by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to Anguilla’s development. Honestly, I do not believe that whether or not such an honour is conferred on him matters to Mr Webster. I believe he is quite satisfied with being regarded as the Father of the Nation right here in Anguilla. However, when one ponders the situation, it is puzzling that to this day Mr Webster has not been knighted.

Knighthood is one of the highest honours an individual in the United Kingdom and its Overseas Territories can achieve. While in past centuries knighthood was awarded solely for military merit, today it recognises significant contributions to national life. The only person in Anguilla to be knighted by Her Majesty the Queen is Sir Emile Gumbs who is deserving of such an honour. However, the average person will argue that Mr Webster is equally, if not more, deserving.

Could it be that some resentment is still harboured by the British Government in relation to the Anguilla Revolution which at the time caused them much embarrassment? Whatever the views of the British Government about the Anguilla Revolution and its leaders during that tumultuous period in our history, it should now be accepted that the Revolution was timely and necessary and positively impacted the quality of life of all Anguillians. Mr Webster’s leading contribution in this regard is well-documented. It is a travesty that it is seemingly more fitting to bestow such an honour on a football player (Sir David Beckham) than a man who led a small island in a quest for change, freedom, proper representation and a better life for future generations.

Will the British Government and Monarchy ever correct this wrong? Will we Anguillians allow Mr Webster to pass on without ever demanding that he be given the rightful acknowledgement and recognition he so deserves for his contribution to nation building? While the methods used by Mr Webster and other revolutionary leaders will not meet today’s standard of diplomacy, their actions were a turning point in our history and we must all be grateful. As a people, I believe it is our duty to ensure that the man we consider to be the Father of our Nation not be disregarded, but rather honoured by being knighted as Sir James Ronald Webster.”

Since Mr Webster’s death, I have changed my stance on this issue. Mr Webster is our most celebrated revolutionary leader. He is the Father of the Nation. He lived a life of dignity and sacrifice and he will be afforded a dignified burial. He does not need the recognition of Her Majesty’s Government to cement his place in history. His contribution and legacy speak for themselves and regardless of his absence of titles, he is the people’s hero and he will never be forgotten.