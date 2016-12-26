CHRISTMAS IN SOUTH HILL

In spite of the rain and wind, the South Hill Christmas Experience took place on Sunday and Monday December 18 & 19, 2016. The Lighting Parade had a late start and a change of route, but the children and adults still came out and participated in the event. The highly anticipated Miss South Hill Pageant started directly after the parade with 4 lovely ladies vying for the prestigious title of Miss South Hill. Miss Nimervia Reid, Contestant #1 Miss Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel, captured the crown of Miss South Hill 2016. She also won Miss Photogenic, Best Introductory Speech, Best Futuristic Christmas Wear and Best Evening Wear. In addition to Best Talent, Miss Cassilda Thomas-Carty, Miss Universal Construction, also captured the title of 1st runner Up. The other participants were Miss Rodi Richardson (Miss Zarna Brokerage & Freight), and Miss Deslyn Collbourne (Miss L & S Plumbing).

On Monday the action kicked off with breakfast from 6 am where hot cakes and saltfish, amongst other food items, were sold. The rock oven kept busy all day baking Johnny cakes – with most festival goers requesting butter as the only accompaniment to them.

The crowd was entertained live by the ALHCS Steel Orchestra, the Musical Brothers and Springer & Company. In between the entertainment, the crowd listened to the sounds of the mix master DJ Sugar.

The competitions this year were for Best Stewed Peas and Best Coconut Tart. Christabell Connor won best Stewed Peas, with Amorete Bethel and Maureen Rogers placing second and third respectively. For the Coconut Tart, Peggy Hughes won followed by Amorete Bethel and Grithel Hughes.

The South Hill Community Club also organized Outdoor Decorating Contestants. The Winners of these will receive credit to their electrical bill compliments ANGLEC. First place went to Mr. & Mrs. Godfrey Carty. Mr. & Mrs. Perry Hughes placed second, and Mr. Glendon Carty came in third.

The South Hill Community Club will also like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year when it comes.

