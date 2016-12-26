CHIEF MINISTER’S CHRISTMAS MESSAGE, 2016

It is with mixed feelings that we, Anguillans, approach this Christmas Season amidst an atmosphere of grief and sadness on the untimely passing of the Father of our Nation, the Honourable James Ronald Webster. While we face the reality that he is no longer with us in the flesh we must take comfort that his vision can still guide us — and his spirit can strengthen our determination as a people to build a nation: Proud, Strong and Free.

As a people we embrace this time of year when our disposition, for the most part is about giving, sharing and celebration — an occasion when positive and refreshing thoughts overwhelm our minds. Such sentiments are not inconsistent with this period of bereavement and anguish — because we have a great deal to be thankful for in the life and service of our fallen hero. Indeed his contribution is the reason for Modern Anguilla as it was described it in the Annual Budget Address presented earlier this month.

But let us not question His divine plan — for He also ordained that God’s greatest gift to mankind would be manifest through the birth of the baby Jesus in the manger of a lowly stable in Bethlehem over two thousand years ago. All these things must give us cause for reflection as we truly come to recognize why this period must always be a time of gratitude and appreciation for the many things we take for granted in our lives.

Neither should we be considered blasphemous to suggest that like the Christ Child who came from lowly circumstances to become the Salvation of the World — the Father of the Nation also derived from humble beginnings to lead Anguilla during a period of frustration and despair. Let us therefore put aside these moments of human weakness and doubt to celebrate the manifestation of God’s purpose for our island and our world.

Let us also pause to remember those among us who have lost loved ones, old and young, to natural causes; violent causes; and accidents during the year. Their families, relatives and friends will certainly miss them during this season of fellowship — and will ponder in sadness on those memories that only Christmas can evoke.

Because of God’s Grace — despite the many challenges we have faced over the past twelve months, there is one undisputable fact: “We have survived!” God’s Grace is like no other gift that we can receive — it is a gift based of unconditional love. As the hymn writer penned it: it is “Love divine all loves excelling, joy of heaven to earth come down.”

We must therefore put aside some of our time for some gesture of cheer that will make a difference at this time to hearts that may yet be grieving in silence — and alone. Many of us have had such experiences in the past and can therefore share helpful ways of dealing with the emptiness that can inevitably overwhelm them on occasions like these.

Neither must we be selfish to reflect only on the circumstances that impact our families and persons associated with Anguilla. We should also remember that the entire world is in turmoil; fear; and anxiety because of acts of violence and terrorism all around the globe. And even as we celebrate the goodness of God there are those who are plotting to create misery for others — even upon innocent persons — and are perpetrating these atrocities often in the name of religion.

Such heinous acts remind us that we can never take for granted the kind of evil that lurks in the hearts and minds of our fellow men and women. Let us therefore amidst the celebration of this season find room in our hearts to contemplate on the victims of hatred and evil as well as their loved ones the world over.

The year that is closing in upon us has not been without its challenges. We believe that we have made considerable progress in dealing with the major issues affecting our island and with diligence and appropriate application we will overcome. We will make a number of missteps and face a number of setbacks along the way — but in the end, with God’s help, we will bring deliverance to our homeland.

In the face of differing views and positions we have remained focused on what we deem to be the greater good. There were times when we were frustrated not because we believe that we have all the answers but rather because those who criticize relentlessly — seldom offer solutions. It often appears that the act of criticism is a goal in itself.

Undoubtedly, next year will also come with its own set of challenges but like the past year there will be times for celebration as well — especially during this 50th Anniversary milestone. As was said in the budget presentation: we refuse to be a part of the conversation that spells doom and gloom for Anguilla. Such talk is for persons who seem to find some perverted pleasure in our island’s demise — simply to advance their selfish agenda. Such conduct is not consistent with the message of peace that was a key component of the early vision of the Anguilla Revolution — neither with the gift of peace and salvation of which this Christmas Season reminds us.

Stevie Wonder makes the prediction that things will change in his famous song: “Someday at Christmas” and I quote:

“Someday at Christmas man will not fail

Hate will be gone and love will prevail

Someday a new world that we can start

With hope in every heart.”

This message of hope is appropriate to the many persons in our community that are feeling the impact of setbacks even despair of various kinds in their lives at this time. Let us in the spirit of this season reach out to all of them in our prayers. But also let us not neglect the opportunity for giving and sharing in whatever way we can. It is what Christmas is all about!

To all Anguillans and to all residents; visitors and friends of Anguilla — let me take this opportunity on behalf of the Government and my own family to wish you all a very blessed and joyous Christmas and continued good health; happiness and prosperity for the New Year and many more years ahead.

May God bless you all and May God bless Anguilla.

