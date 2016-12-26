ANGUILLA ELECTRONICS DONATES TO MIRIAM GUMBS HOME

The residents at the Miriam Gumbs Senior Citizens’ Home are the beneficiaries of some well-needed facilities – thanks to Anguilla Electronics whose owner is Mr. Karan Ahir.

Mr. Ahir’s company made the donation to the Home on December 15. “I am donating one 32-inch flat screen television set, two radios and one computer printer,” he explained. “The donation is given on behalf of Anguilla Electronics. I will also be making presentations to the schools. My plan is to donate some cameras to them as part my community work.”

Ms. Cecily Brooks, Care Sister at the Miriam Gumbs Home, responded: “We are very appreciative of the gifts. We did not have a printer before. We also appreciate the radios as our clients like to listen to music and to dance. With the television set our clients will be able to watch events and listen to the news. The staff and the clients are very grateful for the gifts.”