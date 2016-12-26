ANGLEC : Christmas Greeting

Christmas Greeting

During the Holiday Season our thoughts turn gratefully to those who have made out progress possible over the years. We would like to extend a special thanks to our customers and to everyone who facilitated and participated in our 2016 #ThePoweOfGiving Christmas Campaign.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the Anguilla Electricity Company we wish our customers and loved ones near and far a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

– The Anguilla Electricity Company Limited.