ANGLEC : Christmas Greeting

anguillian
By anguillian December 26, 2016 11:19 Updated

Christmas Greeting
During the Holiday Season our thoughts turn gratefully to those who have made out progress possible over the years. We would like to extend a special thanks to our customers and to everyone who facilitated and participated in our 2016 #ThePoweOfGiving Christmas Campaign.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the Anguilla Electricity Company we wish our customers and loved ones near and far a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

– The Anguilla Electricity Company Limited.

