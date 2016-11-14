EDITORIAL: Does the US Presidential Election matter to Anguilla?

Anguilla, like the rest of the world is paying a keen interest in the United States Presidential elections. It seems that more attention is paid to who becomes President of the United States than what happens in our own country – and those immediately surrounding us. Some may think that the US elections have little to do with us and, in some respects, they may be right because many of those voicing their opinions have no power to cast a vote. However, given the significance of the United States on the world stage there is no escaping that what happens there has a spin-off effect on the well-being of the vulnerable economies of small island developing states such as Anguilla and the rest of the region.

The United States of America is a world leader in many respects. It is considered a bastion of democracy, a protector of human rights and fundamental freedoms, a driver of the world economy and a necessary ally in international trade. Many countries depend on the United States to be the stabilizing force in a world torn apart by conflict and uprising of terrorism.

Yet, the United States is not without its own internal issues. Some would even claim that it has double standards, for while the United States may be considered the world police, some of the very same atrocities it is fighting all over the world are happening right at home without so much as a murmur. For example, the United States has not made a single effort to eradicate one of the oldest terrorist organisations in the world and which exists right on its soil – the Klu Klux Klan. In fact Klan leaders no longer feel the need to conceal their identities – and the head of the organization is a well-known figure.

The inequalities in the United States justice system have resulted in the mass incarceration of minorities, particularly African Americans, at an alarming rate – and keep them behind bars for a much longer period than other persons who have committed similar offences. The advent of digital technology has also brought increased awareness of the ongoing murder of African Americans by law enforcement officers for simply being black. This has given rise to, and fueled, the “black lives matter” movement. We must bear in mind that the Civil Rights Movement in America is just over fifty years old. That is how long it took for the United States to recognize that African Americans were people who deserved equal rights. Further, even with all the emphasis on women’s rights, it has taken this long for the United States to come close to electing a female President.

However, while legislative progress has been made in many respects, the United States, which is a country of immigrants built by immigrants, is still burdened by a mentality that fosters stereotypical negative views of minorities, prejudice, intolerance, fear and hate of persons who are non-Christian and immigrants, and an old-fashioned view of the role of women relative to men in the home, society and government. These hidden characteristics of American society have been prominent during the Presidential campaign, as it is on these latent biases that Republican candidate Donald Trump has preyed to stir up a wave of support for his radical, irresponsible and narcissistic persona. Trump has promoted a myopic America focused on anti-immigration policies and vague promises of greatness and, as shocking as this may be to the rest of the world, it has led to his success.

The election of Donald Trump as the President of the United States is a reflection of the values of the American people. This choice therefore impacts how the rest of world views America – and will determine America’s relationship with the international community, the level of investor confidence in its economy and its role in keeping the world safe. All of these issues affect Anguilla and the rest of the Caribbean. It has been said that when America sneezes we catch a cold. With many of our economies tied to the US economy, we cannot escape any potential impacts from this election. Does the US presidential election matter to Anguilla? There is no doubt that it does.