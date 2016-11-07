2016-2017 AFA MALE FOOTBALL LEAGUE

The AFA Male Football League was alive and sizzling last weekend. On Saturday in the first match Attackers smashed Dock’s United FC by a score of 6 goals to 2. Khalid Brooks was in superb form for Attackers scoring 4 goals. Miguel Abraham & Codero both scored 1 goal. On target for Dock’s were Stewart Murray & Davy Watinuo. In the second encounter Spartan FC and Diamond FC played to a thrilling 2 all draw. Spartan opened their account as early as the 12th minute via a superb strike from Yariel Fleming. Diamond hit back with two goals, early in the second half, from Oracha Huggies and Emanie Amedee, but Yariel Fleming was again on target for Spartan five minutes from full time to snatch the equalizer.

On Sunday, the Roaring Lions FC easily disposed of the Enforcers by a score of 2 goals to nil. Kion Lee and Carlique Gumbs were the marksmen for the Lions. The Enforcers conceded two early goals during the first half, but fought valiantly and kept the Lions at bay for the rest of the game. In the final match the rampaging Kick’s United FC depowered the Up Rising FC by 5 goals to 0. Scoring for Kick’s were Oliver Walker with 2 goals, and Glenville Roger, Jurvone Duncan and Kerwin Samuel each with one goal.

Action continues this weekend at the Raymond E. Guishard Stadium on Saturday at 4:00 pm when Up Rising FC and Enforcers FC will clash. Then 6:00 pm Kick’s United FC and Salsa Ballers FC will square off. At 4:00 pm on Sunday Spartan FC and Dock’s United FC will do battle, then in the night cap Diamond FC and Roaring Lions FC will compete.

Questions? Can Salsa Ballers FC continue to dance against the Kick’s United FC? Will Up Rising get their first points against the Enforcers FC? Will Spartan continue to accumulate more draws? Can Diamond FC stop the Lions from roaring? Its football! Football! Football!

– Press Release