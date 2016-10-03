CRUISE SHIP FACILITY, HOTEL ANNOUNCED FOR FOREST BAY

There was a time, up to about the turn of the 1970s, when the Forest Bay served as an active port of entry in Anguilla, with locally-built cargo-carrying sloops and small visiting boats operating in and out of the inshore waters. Since the closure of operations there, and their transfer to Road Bay, the Forest Bay became virtually quiet and inactive save for the workings of a few Anguillian fishing boats.

But now, the historic Forest Bay is likely to become home to a cruise ship facility for cruisers of a certain size. With the tourist ship twin island of St. Martin/St. Maarten lying just to the south, the proposed cruise ship facility in Anguilla would be a good idea. It would only mean, perhaps, some appropriate dredging of the Forest Bay.

The proposal for such a project was outlined at a press conference called by the Government of Anguilla to discuss to this, and other matters, on Tuesday, September 27.

“Last week we had a number of investors on the island looking at some projects,” Chief Minister and Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Mr. Victor Banks, reported to media representatives. “The key project for which we have given them some opportunity to go ahead and develop, along with the landowners of the Conch Bay Development, is a cruise ship pier facility in the Forest area.

“This will be a cruise ship facility that will service cruise ships of a certain size. There will also be the construction of a waterfront facility to accommodate and manage the guests; a number of rooms at a hotel facility somewhere in the region of 120 -150 rooms; facilities for shops, restaurants and stores. This will be the first phase of the Conch Bay Development project which will be part of the overall venture.”

Mr. Banks continued: “The second phase will include the eventual golf course as well as other accommodation and villas. We are hopeful that, as part of that project, we can agree for the lands for the expansion of the airport to become available so that we can put it out for persons who are interested to build that airport. That is whether we do it ourselves, or it is funded by a private institution, a public/private partnership or whatever means of financing becomes available. This is the long term vision for that area.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Banks spoke about another marine project as follows:

“The negotiations for the Altamer marina and upland development [at West End], is on-going. We have gotten to a point where we have one or two outstanding issues which have come up. This happens all the time and we are hoping that in the fullness of time, between the negotiations that are now taking place, that everything can be resolved to get that project back on track.”