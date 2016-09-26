“Where is The Church?” by Pastor Philip Gumbs

The article, “Homophobia Runs Rampant in Anguilla”, was unfortunate for several reasons. Firstly, the writer is a highly respected retired attorney, magistrate and judge whose distinguished career created higher expectations. Secondly, there was a disregard for scientific reality. Thirdly, the reasoning/logic was shockingly flawed. Fourthly, the hatred expressed in cursing pastors to eternal hell fire was palpable. And to cap it all off he showed respect for a pedophile and pervert while cursing pastors to hell. Disturbing.

In defending homosexuality the writer said, “It is not an act as such, nor is it a state of morality. It is a state of being, a state of nature. It is no more unnatural than being left-handed rather than right-handed.” So sayeth he. What sayeth science?

The most extensive review ever undertaken of the scientific research on homosexuality and transgenderism has recently been published in The New Atlantis journal (a quarterly journal

devoted to science and technology issues and their relation to social and political affairs). This

study, “Sexuality and Gender: Findings from the biological, psychological and social sciences,”

is co-authored by distinguished scholars, Dr. Lawrence S. Mayer and Dr. Paul R. McHugh.

Together these two scholars, who have impeccable and impressive credentials, reviewed over

200 research articles on sexuality and gender. By the way they are sympathetic to the gay

movement. Here are their findings.

• “The understanding of sexual orientation as an innate, biologically fixed property of human

beings — the idea that people are “born that way” — is not supported by scientific evidence.”

• “While there is evidence that biological factors such as genes and hormones are associated

with sexual behaviors and attractions, there are no compelling causal biological explanations for human sexual orientation. While minor differences in the brain structures and brain activity between homosexual and heterosexual individuals have been identified by researchers, such neurobiological findings do not demonstrate whether these differences are innate or are the result of environmental and psychological factors.”

Even the American Psychiatric Association writes: “Currently there is a renewed interest in searching for biological etiologies for homosexuality. However, to date there are no replicated scientific studies supporting any specific biological etiology for homosexuality”.

So here we are in the western world, declaring as solid, indisputable fact what science says is not so. No matter if magistrates, judges, attorneys, bishops, Hollywood, professors, yea, all of society affirm that homosexuality is natural, is genetic, saying so does not make it so. Even gay scientists have ended their desperate search for a gay gene in disappointment. Just ain’t there.

So when the writer boldy declares “God made us all, both homosexual and heterosexual. Our sexuality is not a personal choice: it is part of our very nature. Why then do some of us in Anguilla, who call ourselves Christian, get so worked up at the thought that a few among us naturally love another person of the same gender?” one has to ask, “Does he have any regard for or knowledge of science?”

I believe that if gays were absolutely honest roughly 75% would admit to being sexually abused as children. Not all child abuse victims turn to homosexuality but in most cases it radically affects their lives. Madonna, Lady Gaga, Nikki Minaj, Marilyn Manson, Queen Latifah, R Kelly, Pamela Anderson, Don Lemon, Ozzy Osborne, Drew Barrymore, etc. are all examples. Many in the porn industry, prostitutes, and others who we are quick to look down on are broken people with bleeding hearts. Don Lemon is a gay CNN anchor who, from age 5 -9, was molested by a man.

So gays need love and healing, not a championing of their lifestyle. Here’s supporting science from

the New Atlantis Journal: “Compared to heterosexuals, non-heterosexuals are about two to three times as likely to have experienced childhood sexual abuse.”

Our writer asserts that, “homophobia…is a mental state most commonly found in backward, rural areas, and not tolerated among urban and more thoughtful persons” If this is not a slur on Anguillians then what is! Bigotry from a non-bigot! A Caribbean attorney to whom I emailed his article responded, “It is thoughtless and displays a high level of ignorance to refer to rural areas/persons as backward and not thoughtful. In my experience persons from rural areas tend to have clear, uncluttered minds and reason intelligentlly and thoughtfully”. We bow our unworthy, rural selves to the urbanites amongst us.

The writer of the article went on to say of homosexuality, “ It is so natural that similar numbers of butterflies, dogs and cows, share it with humans.” My, my, my. I learn how to raise my children by how cats and rats raise theirs. Animals eat their offspring and mate with them. The Daily Puppy says, “Canines don’t acknowledge family ties in ways that are typical to many people. They often view their family members as they do any other dogs, and they readily breed with their kin as a result.” Sorry, but we are too rural to stoop to that.

The writer’s assumption that natural is automatically right is disturbing. It is natural to want to fight or even kill somebody who has wronged you or killed your mother, but it is not right. I think even the good judge would agree. Apotemnophilia – another more recent term for it is body integrity identity disorder (BIID) – is a condition in which the individual has a deep conviction that a body part does not belong to him/her. Whether it be a finger, hand, leg, eye or whatever, he/she has no peace until that body part is amputated. Only then does the person feel true ease and wholeness. So should you let your fourteen year old have surgery to remove his perfectly functioning eye or hand? Kleptomania is a compelling urge to steal, even things that are of little value and even if the person has lots of money. Both apotemnophilia and kleptomania are truly “born that way” conditions. So should we legalize and celebrate those conditions? Let the kleptomaniacs be free to act out their urges! Turn dem lose in di stores!

Sayeth he, “Homophobia is an irrational hatred felt towards homosexual men and women”. He jumps on the childish homophobia bandwagon built by the LGBTQQIP2SAA activists. It’s similar to eight year-old children on the playground calling each other names. Thus the church’s opposition to adultery, drunkenness, gambling etc., must be reclassified by the enlightened, as this writer obviously is, as “adulterophobia”, “drunkeophobia”, “gambliophobia” ad infinitum. Christian schools in America are labeled homophobic when they don’t allow persons who are gay to join the staff. But for centuries when a member of faculty was dismissed for adultery, gambling, drunkenness, etc., those same institutions were never accused of being adulterophobic or gambliophobic. So why is it that this one lifestyle, this one behaviour carries a special untouchable status that to dare to question it incurs volcanic reactions? The eight year olds come out wagging their fingers and jeeringly call us “homophobic”.

Human rights are his concern? Then let him champion the rights of the most persecuted group in the world – Christians. Every day at least 350 Christians are martyred for their faith. The UN knows but does nothing. It also knew about the pending massacre of 1½ million people in Rwanda in 1993, but it also did nothing. Yet it spends billions to promote gay rights – a critically and inherently unhealthy lifestyle.

To assert that, “homophobia…is best viewed as a form of mental illness, appearing strongest among persons who secretly doubt their own sexuality” is diminished reasoning for a distinguished judge. Reader, do you oppose adultery, incest and orgies? If so then you obviously doubt your sexuality as well. Loftier reasoning hath ne’er been seen!

By the way, the United Nations has not declared homosexuality is a human right. The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights, Article 2 reads: Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status…” There is not the slightest reference to sexual orientation. Some of the nations of the UN have made their own decision to decree it a human right. But they are not the UN.

So how is it that this is seen as an unquestionable “fact”? “The earth is flat!” they declare, and all who dare disagree had better beware! And people mindlessly jump on the bandwagon.

This is despite the fact that science says there is no genetic, or biological basis for homosexuality nor its many cousins (LGBTQQIP2SAA or LGBGGGGBTTTTQIAAAAAPPOODSSCTB – Lesbian, Gay, Gender queer, Gender fluid, Genderless, Gynesexual, Bisexual, Bigender, Transexual, Transgender, Transvestite, Two-Spirited, Transitioning, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Agender, Ally, Androgenous, Androsexual, Pansexual, Pangender, Omnisexual, Omnigender, Demi sexual, Straight, Skoliosexual, Cisgender, Third-Gender, Boydyke). This is despite the fact that anal sex which 85% of gay men engage in is 18 times more dangerous than vaginal sex. This is despite the fact that the gay 2% of the population is responsible for 60% of the HIV epidemic. This is despite the fact that roughly 75% of gays were molested as children and need not the right to be gay but the right to counseling, compassion and healing.

I was particularly shocked by the author’s calm exaltation of pervert, pedophile and pseudo-scientist, Alfred Kinsey, while he executed clergy and cursed them to hell. But he did not exalt Kinsey – yes he did. Context, context. The fact that he used Kinsey to prove a point as he derided clergy was covert promotion. Most of us oppose abortion but we would never think, much less say, “Even ISIS disapproves of abortion”. No way!!! We refuse to link ourselves with such evil.

Let’s learn a little bit about this Kinsey. Alfred Kinsey (June 23, 1894 – August 25, 1956) was an American biologist, professor of entomology and zoology, and sexologist who in 1947 founded the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University,[1] now known as the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction. Kinsey’s research on human sexuality, foundational to the field of sexology, provoked controversy in the 1940s and 1950s.

His work has influenced social and cultural values in the United States, as well as internationally. He is seen as the most significant sex researcher in history and is hailed as the father of the sexual revolution. The prevalent and emerging views about sex today, including pornography, prostitution, orgies, incest, homosexuality, lesbianism, spouse swapping, bestiality etc., are indebted to his efforts. By the way he promoted eugenics: Kinsey recommended that a portion of the “lower classes” be sterilized to foster a more robust gene pool.

“Researchers into Kinsey’s methods, which purportedly catalogue normal sexuality, have noted that he loaded the ranks of his test subjects with an inordinately high number of persons imprisoned for sex deviancy, prostitutes and child molesters, criminals estimated by one researcher as providing as high as one third of his overall subjects. Kinsey entered them into his database as normal examples of the population.”

“Kinsey’s manipulation extended to his choice of staff. His assistants in his studies were selected from young students, both male and female, who were required prior to coming on board to provide their detailed sexual histories. Another requirement was that they be filmed in explicit sexual movies, ostensibly for research, that were shot in Kinsey’s attic.” Sex Experiments of Alfred Kinsey, by Jim Keith

“Kinsey’s research included observation of child sexuality, the manual and oral stimulation of childrens’ genitals, and the timing of child orgasms with stopwatches. Part of Kinsey’s collection of sex films included films of children in sex acts and adult-with-child sex.

According to Reisman, “The Kinsey Report claims at least ‘317´ pre-adolescents’ were sexually experimented upon by ‘older adults,’ and confirmation of at least 2,035 child experimental subjects were later admitted in 1980 by [assistants] Gebhard and Pomeroy as reported in Ethical Issues in Sex Therapy.” “According to one biographer, “Kinsey decreed that within the inner circle men could have sex with each other; wives would be swapped freely, and wives too, would be free to embrace whichever sexual partners they liked.”[1] Kinsey himself engaged in various forms of heterosexual and homosexual intercourse with members of the institute staff, including filming various sexual acts in the attic of his home. My purpose here is not to engage in ad hominem attacks on Kinsey, but to emphasize that Kinsey was not a dispassionate scientist seeking truth; he was an agenda-driven reformer bent on changing the sexual ethics of a nation. Alfred Kinsey: A Brief Summary and Critique by Alan Branch, May 21, 2014

The most disturbing and hotly debated part of Kinsey’s research is chapter 5 of Sexual Behavior in the Human Male titled, “Early Sexual Growth and Activity.” Kinsey gathered data from people who can only rightly be called child molesters…Kinsey then goes on to say that “9 of our adult male subjects have observed such [pre-adolescent] orgasm. Some of these adults are technically trained persons who have kept diaries or other records which have been put at our disposal; and from them we have secured information on 317 pre-adolescents who were either observed in self masturbation, or who were observed in contacts with other boys or older adults.”[21] This disturbing description of child molestation is accompanied by a statistical chart that documents the observation of pre-adolescent experiences in orgasm for children between the ages of 2 months and 15 years old.”

“Perhaps the most painful reading in the male report is the description of children who supposedly experienced orgasm, a description supplied from adults who had sex with children, describing the children “groaning, sobbing, or more violent cries, sometimes with an abundance of tears (especially among younger children)” and also children who “will fight away from the partner.”[24] This final description sounds like a terrified child being molested.[25]

What is most disturbing is Kinsey’s refusal to make any moral judgment concerning the “data” he obtained about children. Perhaps Kinsey’s own distorted view of child sexuality is best found in Sexual Behavior in the Human Female in which he says, “It is difficult to understand why a child, except for its cultural conditioning, should be disturbed at having its genitalia touched, or disturbed at seeing the genitalia of other persons, or disturbed at even more specific sexual contacts.”[26]

His most notorious subject, interviewed in 1944, was a sexual omnivore, “whose history of sexual encounters with men, women, boys, girls, animals and family members took 17 hours to record,” according to The New York Times. Not only did Kinsey fail to report this man, but it was also later revealed that he pretended that ample data taken from this source — including extensive documentation of the sexual response of young boys — came from multiple sources.

Our champion might enjoy the urban, more thoughtful world of Switzerland – Switzerland has proposed decriminalizing consensual sexual relationships between first-degree relatives, like siblings and also between parents and their adult children. ABC News, Dec 15, 2010. In fact, half siblings are allowed to marry there.

“By what authority does either the Church or the State enter into the bedroom of two consenting adults and declare what they do to each other either wrong or illegal, so long as no third party is harmed?” This is reckless thinking!!! By the same authority that allows them to enter when two consenting adults agree to murder and cannibalism as happened twice in Germany 10 years apart (the men had sex, cut of the penis of one, cooked it and both of them ate it. The other one was then killed and eaten because it was his fantasy, his wish), or when a father and adult daughter consent to sex with a condom as with Columbia professor. Interestingly, ABC News reported, “Epstein’s lawyer, Matthew Galluzzo, said, “…there is an argument to be made in the Swiss case to let go what goes on privately in bedrooms. It’s OK for homosexuals to do whatever they want in their own home,” he said. “How is this so different? We have to figure out why some behavior is tolerated and some is not.”

“In the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM V), the American Psychiatric Association (APA) drew a very distinct line between pedophilia and pedophilic disorder. Pedophilia refers to a sexual orientation or profession of sexual preference devoid of consummation, whereas pedophilic disorder is defined as a compulsion and is used in reference to individuals who act on their sexuality.” So a judge, teacher or preacher can fantasize or write out his fantasy of sex with a four year old child and its ok just as long as…See where we going??

In a recent parliamentary session in Ontario, February 28, 2011, on a bill relating to sexual offenses against children, psychology experts, Dr. Vernon Quinsey and Dr. Hubert Van Gijseghem, experts on the issue, testified, “True pedophiles have an exclusive preference for children, which is the same as having a sexual orientation. You cannot change this person’s sexual orientation.” MP Serge Ménard later praised the witnesses. “Mr. Van Gijseghem and Mr. Quinsey,” said Ménard, “corrected some of our impressions.”

In saying, “No sensible person would normally quote with approval the misogynist, Saint Paul…” the writer betrays ignorance of the degraded status of women imposed by ancient world, reinforced by even their philosophers who are revered today while Paul is reviled. Paul said men are to love their wives as their own bodies and to love them as Christ loved the church and died for it. Ephesians 5:25,28. Can’t get any more respect and status than that. Aristotle believed women were inferior and described them as “deformed males”…Plato said, “It is only males who are created directly by the gods and are given souls. Those who live rightly return to the stars, but those who are ‘cowards or [lead unrighteous lives] may with reason be supposed to have changed into the nature of women in the second generation’. This downward progress may continue through successive reincarnations unless reversed. In this situation, obviously it is only men who are complete human beings and can hope for ultimate fulfilment; the best a woman can hope for is to become a man” (Plato, Timaeus 90e).) Behold your hero, sir!

The former judge said, “Jesus had very little to say in the Gospels on the questions of human sexuality and morality.” Oh dear. But He also never directly addressed rape, incest, bestiality, drug abuse, so is it logical to say that He lovingly supports persons who engage in such?

In speaking of the woman caught in the act of adultery, he said, “If even Jesus refused to condemn a person who was generally considered in his time to have engaged in an immoral act, which of us today is qualified to do so?” Did he notice that Jesus said, “Go and sin no more”? Meaning that she was loved but her sin was not condoned.

“Tolerance” is a very abused word, seen as among the highest of the virtues. Are we intolerant because we warn people about the dangers of obesity, alcoholism, disrespect for law, smoking cigarettes, gambling, multiple sex partners? So why is it intolerant to warn people about a sexual practice that is 18 times more dangerous than vaginal sex? Anal sex, if you please…85% of gay men engage in it. And, according to medical experts, no condom makes it safe. The anus, which, by the way, is designed to excrete feces, cannot lubricate. Condoms slip off far, far more easily than in the vagina and hello feces, infection and disease. Please forgive this intolerant reality. Medical science is so intolerant!

“Discriminate” is also an abused word. It can mean bias, which is certainly wrong. But it also means “to note or observe a difference; distinguish accurately” The Random house College Dictionary. Customs officers discriminate, attorneys, magistrates, judges… We should when choosing a spouse, a business parnter. Would you put a person who is a known adulterer or fornicator with many partners and children all over the place as a chief accountant? Director of fisheries, agriculture, etc.? Most likely. Why not? But as Commissioner of Social Development? As principal of a primary or secondary school? I think not. Why? For obvious reasons. That person’s lifestyle severely compromises his/her ability to function effectively. My point is that lifestyle does matter at some point. Judgement is exercised. There is a reasoning process.

But it is activism, as well, that is of concern here. While there are persons in government, law, private sector who indulge in adultery, fornication, gambling etc., we do not generally see overt efforts to change laws to accommodate their behaviour. But if and when it happens, the church speaks out. We did when gambling casinos were being pushed. And, boy, were we cursed out. Yes sirree. Some blessed us and others cursed us.

However, there is no level of activism as that by the LGBTQQIP2SAA lobby to change laws and impose penalties on those who dare breathe an opposing view, much less refuse to bake a cake. They have effectively used the pen – activist attorneys and judges – to change laws. And they have now expanded their campaign to the Caribbean (Belize and Grand Cayman are recent examples). Thus when we consider the office of attorney general we think there is cause for concern. Granted, the post does not grant power to pass laws. That is the power of the legislature and the people. But it is a significant step closer to nerve – the law.

My final curse is this: may those so-called Ministers of Religion who stir up hated against the minority among us, because of their God-given, personal sexual preferences, burn in eternal hellfire for all eternity!

To you, Sir, we say as our Saviour said to His haters from His cross, “Father, forgive him, for he knows not what he does”. With my hated Christian people I sincerely say I love you and pray for your salvation. Jesus loves you.

Where is the church? Yet when the church speaks it is rebuked, cursed. Unless it says what persons want to hear it is seen as ignorant, intolerant and unacceptable. The prophets who were well accepted were the false prophets. People grew very uncomfortable and intensely angry when true prophets spoke. And they killed them, one by one. Jeremiah – great prophet, huh? They stoned him to death. Isaiah, the greatest of the OT prophets, who prophesied of Christ’s birth and whose words are often quoted, “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son…He was wounded for our transgression…” they hollowed out a log, put him in it and sawed him in half.

The greatest of them all is the one who is quoted, misquoted and referred to the most – Jesus. And they killed Him too. He said things that were offensive. He said, “The Son of Man will send out his angels, and they will weed out of his kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil. They will throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Matthew 13:41,42. And they killed Him. Were Jesus to live on Anguilla today He would not be popular or well liked. And if some people had the power to they would kill Him again.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)