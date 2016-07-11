CAPTAIN CLAYTON LLOYD’S PORTRAIT DISPLAYED AT AIRPORT

By anguillian July 11, 2016 11:49

llThe portrait of Anguilla’s aircraft services pioneer, the late Captain Clayton J. Lloyd, is displayed at the island’s International Airport which bears his name.
Former Minister of Communications, Mr. Evan Gumbs, who, during his ministerial responsibilities was instrumental in renaming the Wallblake Airport to the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, is pleased with the display of the portrait.

He sent out this Whatsapp message: “July 4 was Captain Clayton J. Lloyd’s birthday. He would have made 74 years. He died 24 December 1977.

“In honour of his contributions to Anguilla and Aviation we have erected a canvas painting of him in the check-in area at the airport, presently named after Captain Lloyd.”
The late air services pioneer, and first Anguillian pilot, was the owner of the former local Valley Air Service airline which he operated for many years between Anguilla and the neighbouring islands. He used his services to perform various acts of kindness to his fellow Anguillians without reward. His accidental death, while piloting one of his planes from St. Maarten to Anguilla, brought much sorrow and regret, to the people of Anguilla, which are still felt to this today.
Mr. Evan Gumbs, who resides close to the airport, had been from a youth an admirer of the late pilot, his flying ability, and service to Anguilla.

  • Josef JoEy Hughes

    And I see that the portrait does not even have some sort of label or plaque bearing his name or why the portrait exists. I had to ask a member of staff at the airport who it was, which they didn’t know either. However I deduced it was Captain Lloyd.

  • Anonymous

    Capt. Clayton J. Lloyd was one of a kind an aviation genius and an astute businessman. His legacy on the island of Anguilla lives. May he rest in eternal peace.

    A special thanks for Min. Evan Gumbs for his thoughtfulness and kindness in erecting a portait of Capt. Lloyd at the Airport. I am glad that the title Capt. precedes his name, because that gives him his due.

