CAPTAIN CLAYTON LLOYD’S PORTRAIT DISPLAYED AT AIRPORT

The portrait of Anguilla’s aircraft services pioneer, the late Captain Clayton J. Lloyd, is displayed at the island’s International Airport which bears his name.

Former Minister of Communications, Mr. Evan Gumbs, who, during his ministerial responsibilities was instrumental in renaming the Wallblake Airport to the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, is pleased with the display of the portrait.

He sent out this Whatsapp message: “July 4 was Captain Clayton J. Lloyd’s birthday. He would have made 74 years. He died 24 December 1977.

“In honour of his contributions to Anguilla and Aviation we have erected a canvas painting of him in the check-in area at the airport, presently named after Captain Lloyd.”

The late air services pioneer, and first Anguillian pilot, was the owner of the former local Valley Air Service airline which he operated for many years between Anguilla and the neighbouring islands. He used his services to perform various acts of kindness to his fellow Anguillians without reward. His accidental death, while piloting one of his planes from St. Maarten to Anguilla, brought much sorrow and regret, to the people of Anguilla, which are still felt to this today.

Mr. Evan Gumbs, who resides close to the airport, had been from a youth an admirer of the late pilot, his flying ability, and service to Anguilla.