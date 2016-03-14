CAP JULUCA’S SALE IN PROCESS OF NEGOTIATION

anguillian
By anguillian March 14, 2016 09:59

Related Articles

 

 

cap

Cap Juluca Beach Front

After long-running issues surrounding what has been Anguilla’s tourism flagship, negotiations are in progress on new ownership arrangements for Cap Juluca Resort.

Anguilla’s Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism and Economic Development, Mr. Victor Banks, spoke to media representatives on the matter at the Government’s press conference on Tuesday.

“The Government of Anguilla signed off a head of terms agreement with the owners which has the effect of putting them in a position to negotiate the sale of Cap Juluca,” he disclosed. “The proposition is that this sale will be a final matter regarding the dispute and ownership. It means that the negotiations are intended to bring Cap Juluca under one ownership roof, and that we would be able to move forward with the development plan which we are now negotiating on the basis of an MOU with the prospective buyer. It is something which is on-going.”

Mr. Banks went on: “The Tourism Investment Committee (TIC) met on the MOU yesterday (Monday, March 7). I met with them (the Committee) as well, and Mr. Foster Rogers also attended the meeting. This is because we have been involved in the negotiation process – and in the middle of it – as the TIC makes its decisions/recommendations. Those recommendations will come to Executive Council and we will be able to sign off one way or another with regards to the support that we are prepared to give to effect the final sale of Cap Juluca; to facilitate the investment that will need to be made in the future; to ensure that there are considerations for the staff; considerations for the development, and the surroundings, of Cap Juluca; provision for a national park development; provisions for Anguillian entrepreneurs who will be affected by the development in that area; and a whole range of issues which we hope, at the end of the day, will be a clear indication that the Government of Anguilla is serious in fulfilling its commitment to fix the Cap Juluca problem by the second year of our term.”

anguillian
By anguillian March 14, 2016 09:59
  • Lenore Grubman

    We have gone there for our anniversary for the last 14 yrs.
    In the beginning. It was breathtaking !
    The service amazing.improvements , necessary.
    The last4 years were painful!!
    The attempt to upgrade was appreciated but they did not complete the job!
    The road lighting was POOR. The food at Pimms was fair, the service at BLUE was very good.The Wednesday BBQ was awful!
    Last year our refrigerator was so cold that it EXPLODED cans of Sosa and bottles of sparkleing water! We were unable to access our i room safe. It locked!
    It took 36 hrs for them to complete the job!!!
    What if we were leaving the next day?? Our passports were in there!
    Cap J WASa 5 star resort !

    It is sad bc the staff is terrific!
    The management is terrible!

    We got 2 free nights ( for our visit this year) for our problems last year.
    It is not worth the trouble or the money!!

    I hope this issue is resolved so that we may return .
    I feel terrible for the staff that may loose their jobs while this re notation and resolve are finalized.

    I wish Myron and Jackie all the best.
    I hope to return when it was last year.

    Dr. and Mrs Jerold Grubman

    • Lenore Grubman

      Well, we went to Mexico instead of Cap J.
      I feel sad that the resort is in such disarray .
      I feel terrible for the staff as they will loose their job.
      To change the resort from 98 to 370 rooms will surely change the calm and the pristine look of the beautiful beach.
      I feel it will become a more commercial area and possibly loose its charm.
      We loved it there. It was like home.
      I pray they get it right so we. An return and enjoy, not complain and be upset daily,
      Lenore Grubman

Socialize

Facebook

Advertisement

Latest Poll

Do you like the new layout of the Anguillian ?