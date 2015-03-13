WIN a new HP Notebook LAPTOP SPIN the Wheel of Fortune with DIGICEL!

Tuesday 3rd March 2015, Anguilla- Digicel, the Extraordinary network has launched an innovative exciting twist to its March text to win promotion. Participating customers of this month’s text to win game can now enjoy playing the fantastic ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for a chance to win a new HP Notebook Laptop!

Customers will receive a welcome to the Digicel’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ message prompt with the first set of points and place in which the new player is ranked.

Customers are simply required to text the word ‘SPIN’ to base 7171, to receive points and the highest ranked player wins the new HP Notebook Laptop.

According to Marketing Executive Roxanne Webster, “Digicel continues to be the innovator in the market, with yet another exciting text to win promotion, it’s an easy and fun technique for customers to win incredible prizes, all compliments of Digicel, the Extraordinary network!”

Ms. Webster encourages all Anguillians across the island to join Digicel, the Extraordinary network that allows them to text and win CASH and great prizes.

The Digicel ‘Wheel of fortune’ ‘Text to Win’ game promotion will run from 12:00 a.m. 1st March, 2015 to 11:59 p.m. 31st March, 2015. Each text cost $1.

– Press Release



(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)