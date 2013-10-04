City And Guilds Level 1 Ivq’snow Offered At The Anguilla Community College

The Anguilla Community College (ACC) is pleased to offer new Technical Vocational Education (TVE) programmes from October 2nd, 2013. These programmes are accredited by City and Guilds of London through the University of Technology in Jamaica – a partner of the Anguilla Community College.

City & Guilds work with over 10,000 centres and training providers in 80 countries around the world, offering more than 500 qualifications across 28 industries from entry level to the equivalent of a postgraduate degree.

The first City and Guilds approved programme was offered at the Anguilla Community College in September, 2012 and upon successful completion, six students received certification in Basic Electrical Installation. The students deemed it a success and many of these students will be continuing their certification progression by completing the IVQ in Construction – Level 1.

A general information session about the new programmes was held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2013. This session was facilitated by the Director of Humanities, Dr. LeRoy Hill and the TVET Coordinator Mrs. Janis Mckeag-Richardson. This meeting generated a lot of interest from persons who currently work in technical and vocational areas or who aspire to work in these areas.

The programmes that will be offered at the ACC starting October are

City & Guilds Basic Proficiency Certificate 3529

• Automotive – Motor Vehicle Repair and Servicing

City & Guilds International Vocational Qualifications (IVQ) in Construction

• Electrical Installation – Level 1

• Plumbing – Level 1

• Refrigeration and Air Conditioning – Level 1

The final date to register for these courses is Friday, October 4th 2013.

There are also a number of scholarships available for persons who are registered in any of the City and Guilds Programmes.These scholarships are directed primarily at permanent residents and belongers of Anguilla who wish to gain or upgrade skills in these technical areas. Visit our website at www.acc.edu.aior contact us at the Anguilla Community College to learn more about these programmes and about our funding options.

The Anguilla Community Collegeremains committed to training Anguillians in various skills to meet the employment needs of the island and to further its development. Do take advantage of this exciting opportunity for personal and professional development at the Anguilla Community College.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)