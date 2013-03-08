SCHOOLS HONOUR REVOLUTIONARY LEADER

Representative groups of students from the six Government Primary Schools, and the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School, have honoured Anguilla’s Revolutionary Leader, James Ronald Webster, on his 87th birthday.

They came together in a most moving ceremony on Friday, March 1, in a programme of song and poetry to greet the man who fearlessly led the 1967 Revolution against St. Kitts-Nevis in Anguilla’s quest for self-determination. The event, at the Orealia Kelly Primary School Auditorium, actually took place one day before Mr. Webster’s March 2 birthday which was officially recognised by the customary public holiday on Monday, March 4.

In a recent letter to the Government, Mr. Webster withdrew from the usually-held official parade, and other related functions, saying the events were too costly and he wanted to settle down to a quiet life. The Ministry and Department of Education nevertheless organised the school event in honour of him. It gave him, the Revolutionary Leader, a delightful opportunity to meet the children whose future he had sought to protect and shape as part of his leadership of Anguilla at a most critical period of its history.

“Boys and girls, I was once young and little as you, but life in my day was not as bright as yours,” Mr. Webster told the keenly listening students as he graphically presented a compelling glimpse of his own early life. “I did not have the opportunities and pleasures you have today. I struggled and succeeded through hard work and perseverance, and I ask you to do the same. Start by learning all you can and prepare yourself for the future. You too can succeed and accomplish extraordinary things if you remember that little is much when you place it, and yourself, in the Master’s guiding hand.”

Mr. Webster told the students that he was the product of a large and poor family at Island Harbour and had left school at the age of nine to find employment in St. Maarten. He worked as a milk boy on a farm for a Dutch couple and later inherited their possessions which secured his future. He eventually returned to Anguilla in 1960 at a time when there were poor school and health facilities and no electricity, running water, paved roads and communications all of which, and more, led to his involvement in the Anguilla Revolution.

“When I became involved in the Revolution, it was the leading of the power of God,” he went on. “My desire was to improve the standard of living of our people. One of my aims was to provide them with education and opportunities so that they could become professionals and have their own businesses as well.” He was pleased that the Revolution had succeeded with Anguillians now virtually in charge of their own destiny. “You, boys and girls, are our future leaders to take Anguilla into the 21st century,” he charged them.

Mr. Webster appealed to the imagination of the children when he told them: “I cannot explain how a poor milk boy – who lived a lowly life; never went to college; whose father was a poor fishermen and his mother a helper; a product of abject poverty – ended up the leader of a respected and successful island.” He added: “Promise me that from this day forward that you will carry the torch lit by those of us who have gone before, so that those who come behind you may salute you for your leadership.”

The Father of the Nation, as Mr. Webster is appropriately called, was welcomed to the school event by Education Officer for Primary/Pre-primary, Veda Harrigan. “It is appropriate for us here in Anguilla to pay tribute to Mr. Webster,” she stated. “He played a very significant role in the Anguilla Revolution in 1967, and served as Chief Minister from February 10, 1976 and from May 1980 to March 1984. It is quite evident that he is not just our Revolutionary Leader, but has played an important role in the development of this island as a whole.”

Addressing Mr. Webster directly, Ms.Harrigan said: “If you look backards, you can be proud of the contribution you have made to this beautiful island of ours. If you look ahead, you must realise that your wisdom will find many beneficial occasions for use.

“The Department of Education counts it a pleasure and an honour to be permitted to pay homage to you for your public service. It is our way to say thank you for all you have done. A representative body of students, from most of the Primary Schools and the Secondary School, will pay tribute to you in poetry and in song.”

Mr. Webster graciously bowed in acceptance of the offer by the Education Department and the schools. He was grateful to all those who attended the ceremony. Among the officials in attendance were Minister of Education, Edison Baird; his Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Chanelle Petty Barrett; Ms. Arjul Wilson, Permanent Secretary, and Kenneth Hodge, Principal Assistant in the Ministry of Home Affairs; Chief Education Officer, Mrs. Rhonda Connor, and other education personnel.

Monday’s public holiday for Mr. Webster’s birthday saw a number of sporadic and unofficial activities in various parts of the island including a boat race at Sandy Ground.