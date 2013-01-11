New Year Address Hon. Walcott Richardson Minister of Home Affairs

It is my pleasure as Minister with responsibility for Home Affairs to wish all Anguillians, residents and visitors alike a most blessed New Year.

I would like to briefly address you in regards to the plans and programmes for the Ministry of Home Affairs and its various departments for this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is perhaps one of the largest within the Government of Anguilla with responsibility for some eight departments.Each Department has an integral part to play in providing services and products to the citizenry of Anguilla, while ensuring that the mandates of the governments manifesto is fulfilled. Despite the challenge of scarce resources they strive to do more with less without diminishing the quality of service.

On the Ministry level, we hope to see the establishment of a Gender Affairs Unit later in this year. This is seen as an important prerequisite for the extension of CEDAW to Anguilla.

The Department of Labour:

The Department of Labour, in the coming year, will continue its mission of promoting and ensuring compliance with existing labour laws and regulations to support the development of a skilled and productive labour force by fostering fair, safe, healthy and productive workplaces.

As our labour market is changing rapidly, we must embark on the path of institutional capacity strengthening and the modernization of our labour laws and regulations for the current and foreseeable labour market. Central to the Department of Labour’s strategic objectives will be the enactment of the long awaited Draft Labour Code 2005 in early 2013.

The new labour code will address the gaps in our existing labour laws. These include, Severance Payments, Occupational Safety and Health, Understudy Programmes, Minimum Wage and the Protection of Pregnant Workers. A regional labour consultant is being recruited to assist with this project. I am pleased to announce that we have already received support of 50% of this expense from ILO. I have requested the other 50% through the Governor’s Good Governance Fund.

The Department of Environment:

The Department of Environment in 2013 will for the first time have a permanent office location. Since its inception, the need for a permanent home has evaded the grips of the Department of Environment. To begin the year the Department of Environment will coordinate a national seminar on Greening the Anguillian Economy and a one day session on highlighting the work and programme areas. During 2013, the DOE will embark on a range of programmes that will further facilitate Anguilla’s sustainable national development. These will range from completion of the habitat mapping (terrestrial and marine) project which will provide an assortment of management tools that can be utilise for by various agencies across the Anguilla public service.

Likewise, the completion of a National Wetlands Policy for 2013 will clearly define the nations’ view and consolidate its commitment to the RAMSAR convention on wetlands. The initiation of work focusing on environmental economics for Anguilla, so that we can truly assign value to the various assemblages of the island’s diverse ecosystem types, is scheduled to commence in 2013. This administration will also take time to revisit vital legislation which is an absolute need for Anguilla’s economic success and stability. These are the Environmental Protection Act for which the Caribbean Development Bank is graciously providing funding to facilitate the associated costs, as this area is recognised as the key that underpins our success.

2013 will see the final steps and implementation of the Trade in Endangered Species Act (TESA), by the finalization of the appropriate bodies under the said act, to ensure that the Convention on Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) is fully implemented by Anguilla. The formal request to Her Majesty’s Government for the extension of CITES will be made in the first quarter of 2013 with full implementation to follow. As part CITES implementation appropriate public awareness, education and training will be included to make all aware and ensure that boarder protection agencies are well prepared to address CITES and TESA.

The Department of Information and Broadcasting:

Radio Anguilla is working and continues to work diligently on boosting its listenership. The recent addition of the following programmes – Sports Talk (hosted by coach Noel Egan) and the In Touch (Government Information Programme – produced by Radio Anguilla) has been very positive. In 2013, the station will be looking at some other community based programmesincluding one for the computer techs, and youth rap ( catering to early teens).

The station is also looking at better utilizing some aspects of the social media – to have a more interactive link with its stakeholders in real time especially during public information programmes. It is also hoping to provide an avenue for one or two school leavers to develop an interest in the national broadcasting system by proposing on-the-job training.

It is my intention to bring Radio Anguilla to the cutting edge and once again to be the trend setter in Information and Broadcasting and Programming.

The Department of Agriculture:

In 2013, the Department of Agriculture will continue to be an engine for economic growth in the face of the continued global economic down turn.

The vision of the department is to see a significant decrease in imported food by encouraging optimal use of available arable lands for agricultural production.

In order to achieve the goal of optimizing agricultural production on Anguilla, the Department must provide key services to the farmers and general public in a timely and efficient manner. These services include:-

• provision of an efficient and reliable tractor service to the farming community .

• provision of vegetable, fruit and ornamental seeds and seedlings year round

• provision of pest and disease prevention services by purchasing of equipment, maintaining equipment, quarantine and disease surveillance;

• provision of key agricultural inputs to farmers and general public by sourcing reliable suppliers and purchasing of equipment and supplies;

• provision of genetically improved breeds of animals to farmers by improving animal genetics, conducting selective breeding, increasing veterinary services, establishing and maintaining pastures, conducting fodder conservation and conducting training workshops.

We are pleased to see the renewed interest in farming on the island. The sale of vegetable seed and seedlings has increased drastically and most of the arable land on the island is now cultivated.

In 2013 we are calling on Anguillans and visitors alike to support our local farmers by eating local and eating what is in season on the island.

The Department of Planning:

The overall goal of the Planning Department is, and will continue to be, the promotion of the sustainable development of Anguilla’s economy through the facilitation of wise planning practices, the development of a suitable planning system and the implementation of orderly development plans.

The main objectives that are paramount to achieving these goals in 2013 will be, first and foremost, the enactment of current legislation to amalgamate and control the construction process in Anguilla. More specifically, this will include the passage of legislation that harmoniously unites both the planning and building processes to create a one-stop-shop approach, that leads to a more productive environment and facilitate the built development on Anguilla.

In addition, to further buttress this over-arching goal, it will be imperative to revise and update the Building Code as necessary to ensure that any future construction that takes place in Anguilla is up-to-date with the advancements in design and construction technology like other developed nations. Moreover, it is also of prime importance for the department to expand its Geographic Information System [GIS], to enable the digitizing of the natural and built environment so that Anguilla can graphically communicate with other parts of the world. The Department also recognises the need to keep the public abreast of its functions, activities, and our procedures, and as a consequence, endeavours to broaden its public awareness program to educate the people so that they too will realise that the Planning Department is really on their side.

Funding of this project has been approved in principle under the Caribbean Development Bank grant funding programme.

The Department of Immigration:

The Immigration Department has a primary role and responsibility for ensuring the protection and security of the borders of Anguilla, as well as the regulations and control of the movements of passengers through the Ports of Entry.

In keeping with the Department’s Operational Plan, management intends to improve the Human Resources within the Department by ensuring that officers continue to receive the relevant training as it relates to their job. For example: customer service, computer, foreign languages, prosecution, fraudulent documentation, belonger status and leadership and management are areas of training identified for this year. With ongoing training it’s expected that officers would be better equipped to carry out their functions as law enforcement officers and provide top quality service to residents and visitors in their line of duty.

It is also the intension of the department to improve the effectiveness of illegal immigrant monitoring, detection and interception through increased use of technology, increased patrolling and operations within the Task Force Section.

The Immigration Department plays a pivotal role in the development of Anguilla and will continue to ensure that the security of the island remains paramount and as a tourist destination that the officers at the ports of entry continue to provide excellent customer service and remain true ambassadors for Anguilla.

The Department of Lands:

During this year, the Government of Anguilla is proposing to spend EC$1.5 million to develop a state of art, fully integrated Land Information System (LIS) to provide a more efficient and reliable service to all stakeholders to include the general public. The system will provide for greater and easier dissemination of Land Registry, Valuation and GIS data through the provision of a state of the art Lands and Surveys website, in a user friendly and cost effective manner. The LIS will lend itself to assess global trends in relationship to property market activity in response to society ever changing needs. It will provide better statistical analysis, numerous benefits and a more enhanced revenue generating source to Government.

Over the course of 2013 the Department in conjunction with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and AusAID will be engaging on a project for the improvement of land policies and land management. The project goal is to achieve “enhanced sustainability of development in the OECS economic development, poverty reduction, social stability and the protection of environmentally sensitive areas through the formulation, adoption and implementation of comprehensive land policies.” Key outcomes of the project involve the implementation of an agreed land policy, the establishment of municipal cadastral and land registration systems. The development of proper land policies are key aspects in creating national policy on promoting economic development, social justice and equity and political stability that is acceptable to the people of Anguilla.

Also in 2013 the department in conjunction with University Navstar Consortium (UNAVCO) will be establishing a Continuously Operating Caribbean Global Positioning System (GPS) Observational Network (COCONET) on the island that would aid with the monitoring and understanding of plate tectonics as well as the prediction of earthquakes, landslides and the chance of being hit by a Tsunami.

One of the Department’s goals is to establish the island’s first Global Positioning System (GPS) Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) that will enable the translation of existing survey data into a national geodetic reference system for accurate location and homogeneity of survey data.

Among the Department’s reasons to embark on these programs moving forward is that land is a factor of production which is crucial to the wellbeing of all Anguillians and it is therefore of vital importance that it be managed in a sustainable way for the benefit of generations to come.

Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources

The mission of this department is to manage and regulate the use of Anguilla’s fisheries and marine resources in a sustainable manner, for the maximum economic and recreational benefit of the people residing in Anguilla. The department also functions as an advisory body to the Government of Anguilla, for coastal and fisheries related activities. To carry out its mission and functions various activities are undertaken every year.

By the end of 2012, all fishing vessels were not licensed. It is the department’s goal in 2013 to have all fishing vessels comply with fisheries regulations, that is, to have all vessels that are in operation licensed.

Other 2013 objectives/planned activities for the department include: a workshop on fish aggregating devices (FADs) for deep sea fishermen; a poster contest within the primary and secondary schools, to design posters that would raise awareness on fisheries rules and regulations as well as on features of the marine environment; capacity building for staff through education sessions on certain features of the marine environment and on conflict resolution; efforts to cease illegal harvesting of undersized lobsters and conch, through more patrols and educating fishers and restaurant owners; an assessment of populations of Stombusgigas (queen conch) and Panulirusargus (Caribbean spiny lobster) and the planning and fulfilment of a fishermen’s day.

I am pleased to announce that Government has received a comprehensive fisheries project proposal and I am ready to forward this to the Trade and Investment Committee of the Government of Anguilla with the greatest urgency. This project will open up a whole new avenue for the fishing industry in Anguilla and bring us access to the regional and international market.

My Special Advisor to the Ministry Mr. Samuel Webster has proven his worth during 2012 by procuring the Spot Devices for the fishermen. I am very disappointed that the vast majority of these Spots remain in the possession of the Ministry and steps will be taken this year to seriously address this. However, Mr. Webster continues to seek ways and means of improving the fishing industry and as recently as December 19th, last, he involved the Minister in discussions with an entity in St. Maarten relating to additional fishing strategies. It is hoped that later this month, January 2013, a more concrete agreement will be forthcoming.

In conclusion I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the Permanent Secretary, the two Principal Assistant Secretaries and other staff members at the Ministry for their support during 2012. A sincere thank you must be extended as well to the Heads of Department and staff of the eight departments for their diligence and unswerving efforts during the years to carry out the various activities and policies of Government despite the severe fiscal constraints.

I take this opportunity as well to wish all a bright and prosperous new year.